NBD, Just Kate Beckinsale Mourning Her Cat By Mooning People Through Her Window

The loss of a pet is always painful, as our dear animal companions can enrich our lives in so many ways. While actor Kate Beckinsale will next be seen, or rather heard in the upcoming 2025 movie The Bad Guys 2, she’s shared a deeply personal moment of mourning for the loss of her cat. I’d like to thank her dearly departed feline would appreciate her gesture, as the Underworld cast icon did what any cat would do: mooned random people through her window.

Admittedly, in the social media post that accompanied the unfortunate news that Kate Beckinsale’s cat Clive had died, she explained this act of shenanigans with the proper context. Take a look at the video, and Ms. Beckinsale’s message, below:

If there was anyone you’d expect to be frank and open with the public, it’s Kate. Even in the past Beckinsale’s commentary on her own dating history has shown that she’s not afraid to discuss pretty much anything. So totally out there antics that distract her mind from a sorrowful moment are definitely not off the table.

While the act itself was random, the motivation certainly wasn’t. As revealed above, the Van Helsing vet was joined by a friend of hers, who inspired her to get prank happy with the evening in question. And to be fair, judging by the height and distance of Kate Beckinsale’s mischief target, it wasn’t likely that anyone truly saw her butt in the window. Unless of course they were using a telescope, at which point several more questions would need to be asked and answered.

Also, it’s quite thankful that Ms. Beckinsale didn’t put herself in any sort of danger with this high flying hilarity. Then again, considering that Kate was once sent to the hospital after an unfortunate legging incident , one can never really tell when her career in action movies will either come in handy or accidentally doom her. I’m willing to bet this is from the former category.

If any one needed proof of badass action actresses , or any sort of celebrities being people too, mourning their pets is a prime example. Another good example of such humanity came back in 2020, when James Gunn took time to his late dog Dr. Wesley Von Spears by shutting down the set of The Suicide Squad. The companionship of a good animal can never be underestimated, and while she’s engaged in chicanery to help heal those wounds, one still sympathizes with Kate and her loss.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to send our condolences to Kate Beckinsale, as losing her beloved Clive is not an easy thing to go through. May your friends help you past this time of hardship, with as many cheeky antics as you can stand in the process.