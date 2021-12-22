Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 Has Officially Been Delayed Again

If a certain virus hadn’t interfered with our lives, John Wick: Chapter 4 would have been released in May 2021, meaning we would probably be close to getting John Wick: Chapter 5 by now. However, as a result of the pandemic, Lionsgate decided to delay the next entry in the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise an entire year. Now the studio has officially announced that it’s pushed Chapter 4 back yet again, though this delay isn’t quite as big as the last one.

Until today, the plan was for John Wick: Chapter 4 to be released on May 27, 2022, but it’s vacated that slot and will now arrive on March 24, 2023 instead. So that’s an additional 10 months we’ll have to wait to see Keanu Reeves’ character back on the big screen. Lionsgate announced this news with a special video you can watch below.

More to come…