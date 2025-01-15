'No Disrespect,' But Keke Palmer Does Not Hold Back About What She Experienced As A Child Star Compared To Contemporaries Like Miley Cyrus And More

Keke Palmer had a child star experience like few others. Compared to the common trope of growing up in the entertainment industry at a young age leading to rehab or public scandals, Palmer didn't go through any of that during her childhood. Her movies and TV shows have shown what a talented, strong force she is making a name for herself. The former Nickelodeon actress means “no disrespect” in getting honest about what she experienced as a child star compared to contemporaries like Miley Cyrus and others.

Being a child star certainly isn’t easy balancing a professional career at such a young age with the responsibility of your own well-being and the growth of your personal brand. So many exploitive documentaries like Quiet on Set and Demi Lovato’s Child Star have presented the darker side of being a young starlet and the long-term effects that can have on growing up. Fortunately for Keke Palmer, her experiences in the industry were separate from other child stars as she gets real with The Cut about not being pushed into anything inappropriate by network execs:

Sure, the child-star industry is inherently exploitative. But everything is inherently exploitative. Everything is a problem, and everything is hurting somebody else. No disrespect to anybody else, because everyone else’s experience is valid. But I don’t want to group my experiences with theirs because that’s not how I think. And I think that’s a big part of how I’ve survived.

Looking at your career from your own perspective instead of comparing yourself to others is, indeed, a great way to survive in what can be an “exploitative” industry. Keke Palmer showed her superb acting talents at the age of 12 leading one of the best family-friendly movies Akeelah and the Bee about overcoming the hurdles of being a Scripps National Spelling Bee contestant. We were able to see the actress’s depth, charm, and emotional range as she brought Akeelah Anderson’s personal struggles and perseverance to life.

After taking on supporting roles in films like Madea’s Family Reunion and Cleaner, Keke Palmer’s career came in full force in the underrated Nickelodeon show True Jackson, VP about a teenager offered Vice President of the Youth Fashion Design Department of Mad Style. The Barbershop 2 actress said this leading role resonated with her the most in playing an independent teen who climbed up the corporate ladder just like she did in real life. However, the actress/singer said her experiences being a young Black woman in Hollywood weren’t easy for her compared to white child stars with their own shows like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and more:

I wasn’t necessarily in the same conversations as Victoria Justice or Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus at that time. It was very much ‘That’s the Black show’ or ‘That’s Keke Palmer, the Black girl on the network.’

That’s truly heartbreaking that Keke Palmer’s success was unfairly labeled as “the Black girl on the network” which separated her success from others. Shows like Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Victorious were a hit with young audiences. At the same time, Palmer became the fourth highest-paid child star on television because of True Jackson, VP. She even received four NAACP Image Awards for her performance and approved the designs of a Walmart fashion line based on the sitcom. By any standard, those are genuine triumphs that can’t be ignored.

Back when the media was constantly comparing Keke Palmer’s career to former Disney star Zendaya , the Jump In! actress was quick to clap back about her own accomplishments from the Euphoria actress. Palmer said she’d rather people acknowledge her for being the first Black woman to star in a Nickelodeon show, the youngest and first Black woman to play Cinderella on Broadway, and having over 100 acting credits to her name since she was 11. The Winx Club voice actress continued to speak about the importance of being incomparable:

I don’t compare myself to anyone. But I definitely don’t compare myself to any white person.

With Keke Palmer refusing to compare herself to her white peers, she’s boldly recognizing not only the biases that come with being a Black woman in Hollywood but proudly pointing out the successful career she’s created. While it was hard for Palmer to secure roles after True Jackson, VP went off the air in 2011, she still completed plenty of career milestones like being added to the cast of Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens , her first hosting gig with Password, starring in Jordan Peele’s Nope , and the producer of KeyTV which aims to present opportunities for Black talent in front or behind the camera.

Keke Palmer also has her new movie with SZA called One of Them Days about two friends on a race to make rent. With the buddy comedy having been in development for the past five years, Palmer also served as executive producer making sure the script resonated with the central theme of community among economic change. Plus, you can’t forget she’s very busy “mommy-ing” her firstborn child , Leodias. As you can see, the Daytime Emmy nominee has plenty in her schedule to help her continue to be victorious.

There really is no comparing Keke Palmer’s career to other former child actresses who were around during her prime. The Screen Actors Guild nominee has proven herself to be a pro taking on big silver screen roles before becoming a lead on a Nickelodeon show. Her determination to set herself apart and be in control of her own career are truly inspirational qualities for the masses to look up to.