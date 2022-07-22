Nope Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Jordan Peele Horror Movie Before

It’s finally here. After a year-long wait, the public is finally able to experience Jordan Peele’s next horror film, Nope , for all fans of the world to enjoy. The highly-anticipated film has been talked about, hyped up, and now, we get to watch the story of small town residents who are starting to witness strange happenings - things that don’t seem like they’re from our world.

With so many amazing horror movies that have come out during 2022, from The Black Phone to A24’s horror movie , X, this film only adds to the list with its star-studded cast. Featuring amazing talents such as Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, the Nope cast is full of awesome actors that I am sure you have seen before.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Keke Palmer (Emerald Haywood)

Next up on this list is my girl, Keke Palmer, who I have been watching since I was a child and I was so excited to see her as the leading actress in Nope. Playing Emerald Haywood, she’s O.J.’s sister. Keke Palmer has been in many movies and TV shows, and has acted since she was young.

While one of her biggest roles was starring in the Nickelodeon hit show, True Jackson, V.P. (where I discovered her years ago), Palmer has since expanded her resume incredibly. Some of her biggest roles on television have been a lead role in the Ryan Murphy-created series, Scream Queens, a big voice role in Winx Club, Berlin Station, Scream (the series), and Turnt Up with the Taylors.

Palmer has also been in plenty of movies as well, including Akeelah and the Bee, Rags, Shrink, Madea’s Family Reunion, and plenty of others. In 2019, she had a starring role as part of the Hustlers cast , alongside Jennifer Lopez, and in 2022 voiced one of the leads in Lightyear.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Daniel Kaluuya (O.J. Haywood)

Starring as O.J. Haywood is Daniel Kaluuya in Nope. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Kaluuya also had a leading role in Jordan Peele’s first ever horror film, Get Out , and he was nominated for an Oscar for his performance. However, just because he may have been in another amazing Peele movie, that doesn’t mean Kaluuya hasn’t done plenty of other awesome things in Hollywood.

If we’re talking about television, Kaluuya has guest-starred and had roles in plenty of great hits. Some of his biggest parts have been a role in one of the first Black Mirror episodes , “Fifteen Million Merits,” playing Michael Fry in Psychoville, and portraying Posh Kenneth in the popular teen drama, Skins.

Kaluuya has also been in very successful films. He won an Academy Award for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021, but other than that, he’s starred in a plethora of movies, such as Sicario, Black Panther, Queen & Slim, Widows, Kick-Ass 2, and more.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Steven Yeun (Ricky "Jupe" Park)

Playing Ricky “Jupe” Park in Nope is Steven Yeun, someone who is truly becoming a huge star. Steven Yeun gained worldwide popularity when he starred on the hit AMC series , The Walking Dead, as Glenn for six seasons, but has since starred in several other big-time TV shows and movies.

Some of his biggest hits in regards to TV are the Amazon Prime original series , Invincible, where he voices the main character, and Voltron: Legendary Defender on Netflix. He also has had voice roles in Tuca & Bertie, Tales of Arcadia, and more.

In terms of movies, Yeun has truly been all over the place. His biggest role so far has been playing an immigrant father in Minari, a film which garnered him an Academy Award nomination . Other than that, he’s starred in movies such as I Origins, Okja, Mayhem, Sorry to Bother You, and The Humans. He also starred as Ben in The Burning.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Brandon Perea (Angel Torres)

Next up on the Nope cast list, we have Brandon Perea, who portrays Angel Torres, a tech guy who helps out the main siblings of the movie. This young actor has appeared in a few movies and TV shows, but one of his biggest roles was where he played Alfonso ‘French’ Sosa in The OA, a very popular Netflix series that was canceled way too soon.

However, Perea has appeared in a variety of other roles, as well. He played Kenton in Dance Camp, an online film, Dr. Tyme in Doom Patrol, and has appeared in the shorts Oh, Sorry, and Delivery. But, with a huge appearance in a film like Nope, it’s surely going to make his career skyrocket, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Michael Wincott

Moving on, we now have Michael Wincott, who also stars in Nope. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Wincott has been around for decades in the film industry and has starred in plenty of movies and shows that you might recognize him from. Some of his biggest roles in movies include Guy of Gisborne in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Top Dollar in The Crow, Philo Gant in Strange Days, Ed Gein in Hitchcock, Dr. Osmond in Ghost in the Shell, Captain Frank Elgyn in Alien Resurrection, and so many more.

In terms of television, Wincott has also had plenty of roles, as well. He played Adrian Cross in 24: Live Another Day, Old Bill in the HBO series, Westworld, Georgina in Veni Vidi Vici, and has guest starred on a variety of TV shows, from Crime Story to The Equalizer to Miami Vice. Truly someone who has been all over our movies and television shows.

(Image credit: HBO)

Barbie Ferreira

Last but not least, we have Barbie Ferreira in Nope, who, compared to many of her castmates, hasn’t done as much in the industry, but that’s only because she’s just starting out. If that name does sound familiar, it’s most likely because you heard of her from the hit teen drama , Euphoria, where she plays Kat Hernandez as part of the Euphoria cast .

Ferreira also had a guest role on the Apple TV+ series , The Afterparty, and had a guest role on Divorce. The only other film the young actress has starred in thus far is the HBO Max original movie, Unpregnant, but I’m sure it won’t be long before we get to see her pop up in a million other projects.

It’s no surprise that the latest Jordan Peele movie has plenty of stars, and I can only wonder what they’re going to do next after this intense horror film. The real question, as Steven Yeun’s character says in the trailer, is this: Are you ready?