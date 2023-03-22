Keke Palmer Updates Fans On How 'Mommy-ing Is Coming Along' After Birth Of First Child

Keke Palmer is coming off perhaps the biggest year of her acting career, between her starring role in the latest of Jordan Peele movies , Nope, along with her part in Pixar’s Lightyear, and hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time . But in her personal life, 2023 is an even bigger one, because Palmer just became a mom for the first time. After giving birth to her son just under a month ago, the actress has given an update about how she’s feeling about the big life milestone.

Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson on February 25. With just a few weeks of motherhood on the books, the Nope star took to Instagram to share how “mommy’ing is coming along.” Check out her post below:

The 29-year-old who got her start as a child star on Nickelodeon shared a beautiful set of photos as she happily strolled along with her baby “Leo” next to a city skyline. Keke Palmer writes that motherhood is already her “greatest gig of all” after juggling numerous careers throughout her life thus far. Palmer also shared that she’ll “never be the same again,” and that she is very much looking forward to who she will become as she embarks on the journey of motherhood.

Keke Palmer sounds excited for her new title and “greater purpose” as a parent to her three-weeks-old son. On the social media post, Palmer also got candid about wanting all the baby things, but deciding to just add it to her cart without checking out. She capped off the post by saying that she is realizing being a mom is “big business,” and more so than her many endeavors over the years, including being a singer, producer and TV personality.

She also took to her Instagram story to share a family selfie also including her boyfriend and partner in parenting Darius Jackson:

These are sweet updates from Keke Palmer that show the actress is fully embracing motherhood along with her in-the-moment thoughts on becoming a parent for the first time. She revealed she was pregnant during her SNL monologue back in December after rumors spread about her pregnancy. Since, Palmer has been taking to social media to share her experience being pregnant in between career updates as well.