Kevin Bacon Posts Adorable Video Raving About Three Movies He's Recently Seen In Theaters, And I Just Love This Guy

It's easy to think that a talented, popular actor might be a bit jaded about the movie-going experience. After all, they know how the proverbial sausage gets made, and like any normal person, they might appreciate a bit of distance between their professional and personal lives. Kevin Bacon is clearly not one of those people, however, as evidenced by a wonderful new video he has posted to social media effusively praising three exciting 2024 films that he has seen on the big screen in the last few weeks.

This summer has seen some great movies playing in cinemas, and the MaXXXine/Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F. star is clearly loving it – especially when it comes to 2024's slate of horror films. In recent weeks, he has made his way out to go see the twisty, non-linear structured Strange Darling, the surprise-filled thriller Blink Twice and the buzzy horrific action of Alien: Romulus, and he has posted a video of himself lauding the three features to his personal Twitter account. You can check it out below:

Going to the movies is a very special experience. This is the experience that I grew up with and what made me want to be in the movies. Do yourself a favor and go to the theater this weekend. Lots of cool options out there. pic.twitter.com/nL96mU5lUgAugust 29, 2024

For those of you who might be worried about spoilers, Kevin Bacon doesn't go too in-depth with plot details about the three new releases, but he's clearly been a very happy movie-goer of late, praising the works of filmmakers JT Mollner, Zoë Kravitz and Fede Álvarez. Running down his experiences watching Strange Darling, Blink Twice and Alien: Romulus, Bacon said,

So, I'm just coming out of the movies. I saw that movie Strange Darling. Fantastic. Wow. What a flick. I mean, acting, directing, all around. So cool. That's the third movie that I've seen this week. I also saw Blink Twice. Zoë Kravitz! Wow – Zoe, you're a director. That was banging, and the acting from the men, from the women, everybody... so good. And right before that, I saw the Alien movie. What's it called? It can't remember what it's called, but I loved it. Scary as hell. You know, just when you think you don't need a new Alien movie, oh man, it was good. Fede Álvarez, congratulations.

Continuing, he added that he doesn't see himself as a film critic and self-deprecatingly said he doesn't think his own thoughts will necessarily reflect the thoughts of other movie-goers, but he expressed that he is still very much in love with the big screen experience – which is what motivated him to become an actor in the first place:

I'm not a critic, ok? I'm not saying this because my opinion is of any value when it comes to movies and what you're going to like, but what I'm saying is that going out to the movies is a very special experience. This is the experience that I grew up with. It's what made me wanna be in the movies – going to see Dog Day Afternoon and The Godfather and Chinatown and Tootsie.

Concluding, Kevin Bacon acknowledged the specialness of getting to see a new movie with a crowd full of people. He noted that there's nothing wrong with watching streaming movies and TV at home, but those who don't occasionally get out of their homes to catch a film at their local theater are missing out on one of the great entertainment experiences that anybody can have. Bacon concluded,

It's a really great thing to go and share that experience with... a guy stopped me in the bathroom and said, 'Wow, man, What did you think of that movie?' I said, 'That was crazy.' That was an experience that we shared. It's cool to stay home and watch things for sure, I'm all about it. I love my shows. Every once in a while, go to the movies. It's cool as hell!

Strange Darling, Blink Twice and Alien: Romulus are all now playing in theaters everywhere across the country, and you can head over to Fandango to see where each of them is playing in locations near you.