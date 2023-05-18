Kevin Costner Is Bullish About His New Movie In The Midst Of Yellowstone Ending: ‘Can’t Wait’

Amidst months of rumors and reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil between Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan , the cast and crew of the hit television show find themselves in a hectic and unpredictable period. But despite the challenges, Costner is already looking ahead as the beloved show prepares to conclude after its fifth season . Recently the esteemed actor took to social media to express his excitement for his upcoming western film, Horizon, in a post that is sure to ignite anticipation among fans. The actor shares his bullish enthusiasm, as the ambitious western saga begins production.

Costner took to Instagram , where he shared an image of a director's chair on set, adorned with the film's title. Accompanying the picture was a caption that conveyed his excitement and the profound impact the movie has had on him. Costner's words instantly drew comparisons to one of his most iconic films , the Oscar-winning directorial debut Dances With Wolves.

Details about Horizon are still somewhat under wraps, but the John Dutton actor recently revealed his ambitious plans for the project , which has been described as a saga. The movie’s story is an epic tale that spans 15 years, capturing the settlement of the American Western frontier before and after the Civil War. The story unfolds from the perspectives of the settlers and the Indigenous people who already inhabited the land. During his visit to London for the press coverage of Paramount+’s U.K. launch, Kevin Costner provided an exciting update about the western. Costner revealed to Variety that Horizon, set up at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema, is envisioned as a four-movie series. In an intriguing twist, he further shared that the films are planned to be released approximately every three months.

Costner clearly believes in the project because he is putting his money where his mouth is. The actor revealed to Deadline that he’s risking some of his own fortune for the passion project. He told the publication:

I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara, where I was going to build my last house. But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f*cking conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.

Releasing four movies with only a three-month gap between installments is undeniably ambitious. It parallels the release strategy of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003, with both films hitting theaters within six months of each other. The question arises whether audiences would be willing to frequent cinemas every quarter of the year to experience the next captivating chapter of Horizon’s story, especially considering it doesn’t have the advantage of being associated with a significant franchise or property. This leads us to the television aspect of the project. When Kevin Costner was asked if the four-part saga, which has been in development since 2016 , could potentially find a home on streaming platforms, he mentioned that the concept was initially sold as “an event television movie.” However, he also acknowledged that the final decision on its release format would ultimately rest with the studio.

As fans prepare to say goodbye to John Dutton, it’s comforting to know that Kevin Costner’s exceptional storytelling skills will continue to captivate us, particularly with a project that holds such deep personal significance for him. This film also represents a significant milestone in The Postman actor’s illustrious career, as it marks his return to the director’s chair after a two-decade hiatus. His last directorial venture was the 2003 film, Open Range. I am very excited to see Costner take on directing duties once again!