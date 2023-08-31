Kevin Feige And Tom Felton Paid Tribute After Marvel And Star Wars Director Jamie Christopher Dies At 52
Jamie Christopher had a long resume including Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter.
It’s no secret that Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are wildly popular film franchises. There are some artists who worked on both properties, including director Jamie Christopher. After serving as the 1st Assistant Director in countless blockbusters, he recently died at age 52. Kevin Feige, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and more have paid tribute after his death, and they’ve all got glowing things to say about the late filmmaker.
Jamie Christopher has a long and impressive resume, helping to bring together some truly beloved blockbusters. This includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Knives Out, Harry Potter, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He worked with the biggest figures of the industry, and seemingly has a sterling reputation. Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito wrote a joint statement to Deadline about his contributions to the MCU, which reads:
There you have it. Being employed by Marvel Studios for a full decade is saying a lot, especially considering just how many moving parts make up the shared universe. Not only did Jamie Christopher do just that, he also moved up in the company and became a producer on a number of projects, including the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.
It wasn't only studio execs who are honoring Christopher as both a person and collaborator. Harry Potter’s own Draco Malfoy Tom Felton took to Instagram to share his feelings in the wake of Jamie Christopher’s death. After all, the late director worked on every installment of the Potter franchise. As Felton shared:
Considering how young Felton was when he started the Harry Potter franchise, his bond with Jamie Christopher is pretty touching. They spent a decade working together in the Wizarding World, as various directors came and went.
Filmmaker Rian Johnson also worked on multiple projects with Christopher including Knives Out and his somewhat controversial Star Wars movie The Last Jedi. He issued his own statement about the late director’s work, offering:
Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn also penned a tribute to Jamie Christopher. He praised both his work and his character as a person. What’s more, he changed the way Gunn saw ADs as a whole. In his words:
Clearly Jamie Christopher was well-respected, and leaves behind a legacy with his work that will live on. While making a giant blockbuster is no doubt a high pressure situation, it looks like he earned respect from everyone he worked with. One can only hope for that much, regardless of what field of work involved.
Our thoughts go out to Jamie Christopher’s friends and family in the wake of his passing. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
