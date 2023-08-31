Kevin Feige And Tom Felton Paid Tribute After Marvel And Star Wars Director Jamie Christopher Dies At 52

It’s no secret that Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are wildly popular film franchises. There are some artists who worked on both properties, including director Jamie Christopher. After serving as the 1st Assistant Director in countless blockbusters, he recently died at age 52. Kevin Feige , Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and more have paid tribute after his death, and they’ve all got glowing things to say about the late filmmaker.

Jamie Christopher has a long and impressive resume, helping to bring together some truly beloved blockbusters. This includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Knives Out, Harry Potter, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He worked with the biggest figures of the industry, and seemingly has a sterling reputation. Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito wrote a joint statement to Deadline about his contributions to the MCU, which reads:

We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and on productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow and more. He was a calm presence behind the camera, and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set. Jamie first joined Marvel Studios as an AD on Thor: The Dark World and because of his hard work and diligence was upped to an Executive Producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Fantastic Four. Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

There you have it. Being employed by Marvel Studios for a full decade is saying a lot, especially considering just how many moving parts make up the shared universe. Not only did Jamie Christopher do just that, he also moved up in the company and became a producer on a number of projects, including the upcoming Fantastic Four movie .

It wasn't only studio execs who are honoring Christopher as both a person and collaborator. Harry Potter’s own Draco Malfoy Tom Felton took to Instagram to share his feelings in the wake of Jamie Christopher’s death. After all, the late director worked on every installment of the Potter franchise. As Felton shared:

Jamie Christopher was one of the faces I most looked forward to seeing every day on the Harry Potter films. He always kept spirits high on set , was incredibly cheeky & a brilliant Assistant Director. He will be sorely missed. Love you mate & thank you for everything Wands up ⚡️x

Considering how young Felton was when he started the Harry Potter franchise , his bond with Jamie Christopher is pretty touching. They spent a decade working together in the Wizarding World, as various directors came and went.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson also worked on multiple projects with Christopher including Knives Out and his somewhat controversial Star Wars movie The Last Jedi . He issued his own statement about the late director’s work, offering:

Jamie was a good friend, and he loved making movies. He loved his crew, loved his job, the process of it and the history of it. He was truly one of the greats, and this is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who was lucky enough to work with him

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn also penned a tribute to Jamie Christopher. He praised both his work and his character as a person. What’s more, he changed the way Gunn saw ADs as a whole. In his words:

Jamie was one of the best in the film business, period, much less in his field. When I first met him, I didn’t know they made ADs like him, and he changed my view of them entirely. I loved him as a friend and a collaborator, and I’ll miss his laugh. I’m heartbroken to have lost him.

Clearly Jamie Christopher was well-respected, and leaves behind a legacy with his work that will live on. While making a giant blockbuster is no doubt a high pressure situation, it looks like he earned respect from everyone he worked with. One can only hope for that much, regardless of what field of work involved.