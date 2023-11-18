Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone Praises How Changes To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Role Pushed Back Against ‘White Savior’ Narrative
The Martin Scorsese film highlights a series of murders of the Osage people in the early 20th century.
One of the most powerful performances among the 2023 new movie releases is Lily Gladstone’s role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. In the award contender, the actress plays Mollie Burkhart, a member of Oklahoma’s Osage community that owned lucrative oil headrights. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Mollie’s husband, Ernest Burkhart, who became the center of a series of murders of the Osage people. Gladstone spoke about how with DiCaprio’s role, the actor helped bring a more authentic depiction of these historical events to life.
Before Killers Of The Flower Moon started captivating audiences on the big screen when it hit theaters last month, the film adaptation of David Grann’s novel had been in the works since 2016. During the production process, a lot reportedly changed script-wise. I reported back in 2021 that DiCaprio had switched roles during development, and Gladstone spoke to this when she took the stage at Variety’s Power of Women event. As she shared:
Lily Gladstone was one of the distinguished honorees at the event held at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles, California. Along with Variety also awarding big names such as Billie Eilish and Margot Robbie, Gladstone took the stage to speak about the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center. She continued to praise DiCaprio’s role in Killers Of The Flower Moon, saying this:
FBI agent Tom White was ultimately played by Jesse Plemons, who is getting plenty of praise for his performance, but as a secondary character in Killers of the Flower Moon. Rather than centering the movie on the FBI’s investigation, Scorsese’s over three-hour epic focuses primarily on the inside job of sorts Ernest Burkhart commits after marrying the Osage woman. Gladstone continued:
CinemaBlend’s own Killers Of The Flower Moon review gave the movie a perfect five out of five, saying it was under strong contention to be the “best movie of the year.” Critics have widely celebrated Scorsese’s latest as well, and it’s widely expected the movie will be a major Academy Awards contender during the 2024 award show. During the event, as DiCaprio stood off to the side, Gladstone spoke to the actor, saying this:
You can experience DiCaprio and Gladstone’s affecting performances in Killers Of The Flower Moon, now playing in theaters.
