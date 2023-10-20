Killers Of The Flower Moon Has Screened, Critics Agree On Leonardo DiCaprio’s Latest Scorsese Collab
Scorcese's latest film hits theaters on October 20.
The mere mention of a Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio team-up is enough to excite most film enthusiasts, and the pair behind The Aviator, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street are back together again for their seventh collaboration. The 3.5-hour epic (a runtime the filmmaker has defended), Killers of the Flower Moon has finally been screened, and the early buzz for the book-to-screen adaptation of David Grann's gripping non-fiction book makes us more excited than ever.
Killers of the Flower Moon delves into the chilling true story of the Osage Nation murders, where a series of mysterious deaths shook the community in the 1920s. The movie’s stellar cast and crew have done a spectacular job bringing this tale of conspiracy, greed, and vengeance to the big screen. With Martin Scorsese at the helm, audiences can expect nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece. Since Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, critics have given the film glowing reviews. So, just how good is the movie? Let’s see what the critics have to say.
In CinemaBlend’s review of The Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Eisenberg rates it a perfect 5 stars out of 5, saying it’s more than just a great film, but a “vital film” coming at just the right time:
Bob Mondello of NPR shares our enthusiasm for the film, hailing it as a "masterful" and "monstrous" exploration of greed. In his insightful analysis, he singles out De Niro's captivating portrayal of the villain. Mondello's words capture the essence of the film:
The chief film critic of the New York Times, Manohla Dargis, doesn’t mince words, calling the film an “unsettling masterpiece.” According to Dargis, the flick is a genre blend that will leave you guessing until the last frame. The critic wrote:
Jocelyn Noveck from the AP praised the actors, especially Lily Gladstone, alongside DiCaprio and De Niro. Despite a 3.5-hour runtime, the compelling storytelling left the audience craving more in this weighty tale of American history and true crime, wrapped in a tense love story:
Of course, not everyone was upbeat about the movie. While he loved Lily Gladstone's performance, calling her "the real star," CNN's Brian Lowry criticizes the film, asserting that the director's attempt at an "epic" ultimately results in nothing more than an overly lengthy production. Lowry attributes this prolonged runtime to the growing demand for content by streaming platforms. He points out:
Although the film's runtime has sparked debate, critics are primarily enthusiastic about Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. If a theater experience isn't your preference, you can wait for its streaming release with an Apple TV+ subscription. However, if you are looking to see this epic in theaters, you can go see DiCaprio and co. on the big screen right now.
Check out our upcoming movie schedule to see what else is coming to a theater near you.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes