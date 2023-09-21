After Comments From Kristen Bell About Russell Brand Resurface, British TV Host Lorraine Kelly Opens Up About The Comedian Calling Her A ‘Slut’ On The Air

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault. And while he is denying all the charges against him, the backlash from the accusations has been a continual uncovering of Brand’s previous behavior which, while it doesn’t shed light on the specific allegations, is certainly not painting him in the best light. In recent days previous comments made by actress Kristen Bell about Brand’s behavior on set have returned to light as UK TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has also spoken about an on-air incident with Brand where he touched her and called her a “slut.”

Russell Brand has always been one who has tried to push limits with comedy but some of Brand’s behavior from years ago is now being looked at differently following the five different women who have made allegations against the comedian and actor.

What Kristen Bell Said To Russell Brand

Back in 2008 Kristen Bell and Russell Brand co-starred together in the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. In 2010 the Daily Mail reported that while in production, Brand had allegedly tried to make a move on Bell, who married actor Dax Shepard in 2013. Bell apparently was very clear with Brand that she was not interested, saying…

I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the balls if he tried anything. So he was intimidated, truth be told.

While well over a decade ago, Bell’s comments have resurfaced in the wake of the allegations against Brand. Bell does go on to say that after she set the boundaries of their relationship, the two got along well and that she enjoyed working with him on the film.

In a vacuum, the comments from Bell likely wouldn’t set off alarm bells. However, they are just the latest previous incidents to be unearthed. It's being reported that Brand was removed as a reality TV judge in 2018 due to a conflict with another judge surrounding similar allegations at the time. A 2013 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently came to light where Brand asked Katherine McPhee to sit on his lap. McPhee has brushed off the incident, but a UK TV presenter is talking about her own talk show altercation with Brand a little differently.

What Russell Brand Said To Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly, host of the UK morning show Lorraine, has recently spoken about a 2007 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Brand puts his hand on her thigh and asks if she’s wearing suspenders (stockings), before later referring to her as a “slut." Speaking about the incident on her show (via The Sun) Kelly said…

It’s difficult. Looking back on it now, I probably would have said something, but it’s an entertainment show, it’s late night. That was his schtick that’s what he was not just doing but actively encouraged to do.

Kelly says now the incident made her feel quite uncomfortable. She says she interviewed Brand herself multiple times over the course of several years and says he was unusually "charming" and "flirty."

Four women came forward earlier this week as part of a joint UK media investigation. Two of the women have accused Brand of assault and two have accused him of rape. Brand has made a public statement in which he denies all charges and claims the relationships with the women were consensual.