As Russell Brand Is Reported To Police Over Sexual Assault Allegation, Insiders Drop Claims About Why He Was Dropped From TV Gig Years Ago

Russell Brand continues to make headlines after being accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple women. The allegations surfaced this past weekend as part of an investigation conducted by a trio of British media outlets. Before the claims were published, Brand himself revealed that he was aware of them and denied having done anything wrong. Now, it would seem this has officially become a legal matter, as someone has reportedly filed a report of assault against the actor and comedian. All the while, insiders are dropping claims about him being dropped from a major TV gig years ago.

An Individual Filed A Report Allegedly Involving The Star To The Police

On Monday, it was reported that the Metropolitan Police in London received a report from a woman after multiple allegations were leveled against Russell Brand. According to BBC News , the one-time Saturday Night Live host wasn’t not specifically named by authorities. The Met released a statement confirming that it received a report regarding an alleged incident that took place in Soho in 2003. As of this writing, an investigation has not been initiated, though the cops were reportedly working with the woman, “providing her with support.” The cops are also encouraging anyone who believes they’ve been assaulted to contact them.

The investigation done by the Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches included sexual assault claims from four women. Their alleged encounters with the British media personality are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. Two of the purported victims claim to have been assaulted by the Ballers alum in Los Angeles on separate occasions. A third says that she was not only sexually assaulted by physically and emotionally abused. The fourth woman – who issued a complaint to the actor’s literary agent in 2020 – says she was assaulted by him while she was in a relationship with him years ago. She alleges that she was 16 and in school at the time, while the stand-up comic was in his 30s.

It would now appear that these claims aren’t the only accusations facing Russell Brand at this time. Insiders now claim that he was chastised for exhibiting inappropriate behavior while he was working on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.

Why Russell Brand Allegedly Didn’t Remain With Roast Battle

The now-48-year-old podcaster was only on the British comedy series as a judge during its first season (or series) in 2018. Sources tell Deadline he was removed due to claims – swirling around at that time – that he’d sexually assaulted women. Per the unnamed insiders, fellow judge Katherine Ryan took him to task about that on air but that her comments were purportedly left out of the final episode edits. The trade notes that last year, Ryan approached one of her co-stars about being a predator amid a taping. Though she didn’t actually name Russell Brand, sources now say that’s who she was referring to.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Fulwell 73 – the production company behind Roast Battle – became uncomfortable with the speculation surrounding the comedian at the time. His hesitancy to be roasted as part of the show was also viewed unfavorably. With that, the media banner apparently saw an opportunity to remove the judge from his post.

According to the piece, Russell Brand was unhappy with Katherine Ryan’s aforementioned interview. He expressed similar disdain over this most recent round of accusations in the video he shared to social media on Friday. Though Brand (who’s talked about relationships before) admitted that he was “promiscuous” during his Hollywood rise, he also said all of his relationships were “consensual.” He also opined whether the controversy is part of an “agenda” to attack him.