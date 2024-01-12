Kristen Stewart Just Used The Word 'Hated' To Describe Making Charlie's Angels. Pour One Out For Charlie's Angels 2

Kristen Stewart’s range when it comes to movie roles rivals many other actresses. She’s done indie hits like Adventureland and Personal Shopper, franchise films like the Twilight series, and she was even one of the key leads of the Charlie’s Angels remake. She has certainly enjoyed making more films than others, and apparently Charlie’s Angels was one that didn’t quite land with the Oscar nominee. Stewart recently opened up about why she ended up starring in the ill-fated 2019 film, and how she ultimately ended up “hating” the experience.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Spencer actress got real about some of her acting choices during the course of her career. The publication tasked her to guess what movies some of her lines were from, and one particular line ended up stirring less-than-positive memories for the actress. For context, the line in question was “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?” which was the opening line from Charlie’s Angels, and is said by Stewart in the film. She remembered the line, and said of the movie:

I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything.

It’s really hard to recapture the magic of the original Charlie’s Angels film, and the cultural impact the action film had at the time. If Stewart was such a big fan of the source material, it makes sense why she would want to be a part of that world in some way, especially considering the 2019 version was helmed by a female director in Elizabeth Banks. Charlie’s Angels ended up getting mixed reviews from critics, and didn’t exactly live up to the legacy of the original, so it makes sense that Stewart may have some regrets about starring.

With the negative Charlie’s Angels experience as context, it seems to have directly impacted the kinds of movies Stewart has chosen since making the film. She hasn’t done a major studio action movie since, and doesn’t seem to have any plans to. Her next film is Love Lies Bleeding, which is an indie romantic thriller from A24. She has seemingly prioritized more arty, director-driven projects rather than the franchise work she’s done in the past.

Charlie’s Angels may not be the direct catalyst for her more recent acting choices, but knowing that she hated working on the film definitely says something about Stewart’s own personal taste. She didn’t go into details about why she may have hated making the film, but her love of the original may have prevented her from embracing a new vision for the IP. Who knows if someone will green light a sequel to Charlie's Angels, but if they do, I don’t think Stewart will want anything to do with it.

Fans who did enjoy Elizabeth Banks’ vision for Charlie's Angels can revisit the film now on Starz. You can also check out Kristin Stewart in her latest film Love Lies Bleeding, which is set to hit theaters on March 8th, and is one of the most anticipated A24 movies heading to the big screen this year. For more information on other buzzy films coming to cinemas and streaming soon, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.