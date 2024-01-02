Love Lies Bleeding: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming A24 Movie

Love Lies Bleeding is coming to a theater soon – and this is what we know about it.

A24 has released some of the biggest films of the last few years. Everything Everywhere All At Once won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Some of the best horror movies have hailed from A24. And even the 2023 release of The Iron Claw is getting plenty of praise .

Now, A24 is planning its next release with Love Lies Bleeding, a romantic thriller that is releasing soon. But who's going to star in this film? And what is it going to be about? For all the questions you could have, here is what we know so far about Love Lies Bleeding.

(Image credit: A24)

According to Deadline in December 2023, Love Lies Bleeding has a release date of March 8, 2024. It will come out as part of the 2024 movie release schedule .

March 2024 is already filled with plenty of films being released, from Dune: Part 2, which will finally come out after getting delayed thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, to the next Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. A24 entering the ring with their next flick will give us even more to look forward to.

Kristen Stewart And Katy O'Brien Will Star

(Image credit: A24)

It was announced in April 2022 by The Hollywood Reporter that Kristen Stewart would be the main star in Love Lies Bleeding. Then, in June 2022, Katy O'Brian was confirmed by Deadline to be a part of the cast.

The Best Kristen Stewart Movies And How To Watch Them (Image credit: Neon) If you love Kristen Stewart, here is where you can watch some of her best movies.

It was later confirmed in that Deadline article above regarding the release date that these two would be the film's main stars and the primary focus. They will play Lou and Jackie, a gym manager and bodybuilder.

Both of these actors are great picks for the stars of this film. Kristen Stewart's best films have included movies such as Spencer, the Twilight franchise, Happiest Season, Still Alice, and many more. Katy O'Brian began her career in martial arts but has expanded into acting in the last decade. She appeared in the third season of The Mandalorian and was a part of the main cast of Z Nation.

Truthfully, these two make the most sense, as I can see them rocking these roles.

Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, And Jena Malone Co-Star

(Image credit: A24)

Besides Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian, multiple other actors have been announced for Love Lies Bleeding. The Deadline article regarding O'Brian's casting confirmed that Dave Franco, Ed Harris, and Jena Malone would co-star in the film. Also confirmed by Deadline in June 2022 was that Anna Baryshnikov signed on for the movie.

All of these actors have done such fantastic work. Dave Franco has appeared in a variety of films during his time as an actor, including 6 Underground, The Rental, Zola, Day Shift, and more. He even had a role in one of the best Apple TV+ shows The Afterparty, as Xavier.

Anna Baryshnikov is most prominently known for her role in Manchester By the Sea and in Dickinson on Apple TV+. Jena Malone has been in several major films such as The Hunger Games movies , Pride & Prejudice, Sucker Punch, and Antebellum, and appeared in the 2023 Netflix release Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire .

Ed Harris is a well-known actor who almost has too many credits to count. His most known roles include The Hours, The Truman Show, Apollo 13, Nixon, A Beautiful Mind, Snowpiercer, Mother!, Top Gun: Maverick, and many more. So that gives you an idea of how talented this cast truly is.

Check Out The Trailer For Love Lies Bleeding

If you're curious about Love Lies Bleeding, the trailer for the movie is already out. The clip shows plenty of great moments that give a sneak peek into what the movie is about – and the action we are about to take in this romantic thriller.

Love Lies Bleeding Is About A Bodybuilder And A Gym Owner Falling In Love

(Image credit: A24)

Love Lies Bleeding is an A24 film like no other. From the official A24 press website, the movie follows the story of a gym manager and an aspiring bodybuilder falling in love. However, that love soon turns violent when their relationship ends up involving Lou's family, who are known to commit crimes.

Katy O'Brian talked about the movie in an interview with Bol News in February 2023, saying that the movie was a "love thriller" and that only their director would have come up with the direction the film goes in:

I'm really excited to see what the final edit looks like, but I think it's more focused on the love story and more focused on the thriller aspect. So it's a love thriller, kind of Western. It's shot like a Western. It's so unique, so interesting, and only Rose's brain could have come up with it. She's got this unparalleled imagination. [She] has, I think, a really, really unique sense of storytelling. [She] comes up with stories that just aren't told, or if they are, are told in a really, really unique way.

Rose Glass Directed The Film

(Image credit: A24)

A24 confirmed that Rose Glass directed the film. Glass has only directed one other feature-length film before, but it's a doozy – Saint Maud.

For those that don't know what Saint Maud is, it's hands down one of the best A24 horror movies and is such a slow burn horror that it makes you feel so uncomfortable in the best way.

Honestly, I'm excited to see what she does with Love Lies Bleeding because it feels like such a significant genre shift, but I have faith in her – especially after the way O'Brian spoke of her in the interview.

Love Lies Bleeding Will Be Rated R

(Image credit: A24)

The last thing about Love Lies Bleeding is that it will be Rated R, which isn't a big surprise. It's pretty rare when an A24 film isn't rated R, as they tend to have pretty mature topics of discussion, but that means that the film will likely have plenty of action and romance for adults – which means I'm here for it.

What are you excited about when it comes to Love Lies Bleeding? All I know is that I'm eager to see where this romance goes – and how bad it just might turn out by the end of this romance thriller.