Kung Fu Panda Star James Hong's Wholesome Post About Dessert Is A Swell Reminder The Internet Isn't Always A Dumpster Fire

There’s never a bad time to have some tasty ice cream. Even as some parts of the world are about to welcome the colder months of the year, a frozen treat wouldn’t be out of place when taking in some of the best and brightest films left on the 2024 movie calendar. So leave it to Kung Fu Panda franchise star and acting legend James Hong to drop a wholesome post extolling those virtues and proving that the internet isn’t always a dumpster fire of division.

The 94 year-old legend took to his official Instagram account, showing off his own recent brush with a sweet treat. And as you’ll see in the video below, Mr. Hong asked a very serious question as a result, which felt like sprinkles on top of this adorable sundae:

A post shared by James Hong (@thejameshong) A photo posted by on

Most of the time, a celebrity asking people for favorite desserts would end up being a playful conflict. But the way James Hong frames this question for social media is as warm-hearted as a bowl of Mr. Ping’s finest noodles. You could favor cheesecake, or cookies, or even a souffle and it wouldn’t change the fact that this star from Everything Everywhere All At Once’s 2023 Academy Award winning ensemble is just welcoming us all to take a break from the heavy stuff and talk treats.

That's exactly what people did on Hong's post, as he drew out admirers left and right with responses. But if anyone truly understood the assignment, it's admirers who responded in kind with ice cream recommendations of their own.

This shouldn't be a surprise to those who have followed James Hong’s unique career resume . You don’t rack up a list of credits that runs the gamut between heroes and villains in projects like Big Trouble in Little China, Airplane!, and Alias by sticking to one method of sweetness for life. Though knowing his wheelhouse in confections and performances is another skill that we should all try to hone in our own day to day.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

I don’t know about all of you, but I’m kind of ready to sit down to a bowl of Triple Chocolate ice cream, with a heap of whipped cream and a drizzle of hot fudge. Although since the beginning of this discussion, I’ve also been craving some noodles similar to those made by Kung Fu Panda’s kindly food stall owner.

Seeing that such a dish isn’t an offering on the menus of Universal Orlando’s new DreamWorks Land , I think we need to see that situation rectified as soon as possible. But don’t forget to add a special ice cream dish to the bill of fare, as that sort of tribute would probably please James Hong to no end as well.

