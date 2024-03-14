Roseanne Star Laurie Metcalf Remembers Filming Uncle Buck With John Candy 25 Years Later, And He Sounds Like A Total ‘Sweetheart’
How the comedy icon helped his co-star crack one scene.
The world lost comedy icon John Candy—known for classic funny flicks like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Spaceballs, The Great Outdoors and Cool Runnings, as well as all of the hilarious movie quotes that came with them—three decades ago (the beloved Canadian actor died of cardiac arrest at age 43) and yet the memory of his kind and sweet nature is seemingly still very clear to his famous co-stars.
Laurie Metcalf, who performed alongside Candy in the 1989 family comedy Uncle Buck, is one such co-star with fond memories of the late, great actor. She recounted to People about filming a dance scene with Candy, with Metcalf playing a shamelessly flirty divorcée, Marcie Dahlgren-Frost, who is trying to put the moves on Candy's Buck Russell, a lazy but good-hearted bachelor tasked with babysitting his brother's children while their parents are away.
The actress, who "hadn't done hardly any movies" at that point in her career and felt out of her "comfort zone," told the publication how Candy's patience and generosity helped her push forward through filming:
Though Metcalf is herself a comedy great, known for her multiple-Emmy-winning performance as Aunt Jackie on the classic sitcom Roseanne, she admitted that she was initially nervous about going toe-to-toe with an improv "master" like John Candy, who cut his teeth at Canada’s Second City Comedy troupe as well as its SCTV spinoff, one of the best sketch comedy TV shows of all time. But his skills at "reading people and knowing what would make them comfortable" helped put Metcalf at ease:
His SCTV comrade Catherine O’Hara, who also starred with Candy in Home Alone, echoed Metcalf's sentiments, calling the actor “just as lovely as you’d want him to be" and previously revealing how John would amuse fans on the street by doing comedy bits with them.
And he was famously great with kids, as Colin Hanks—who grew up with Candy in his life as a friend of his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson—dubbed the movie star a "sweet, sweet presence" during a January 2023 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.
You can see revisit all of John Candy's humor and sweetness, along with Laurie Metcalf's great supporting work, for yourself by renting Uncle Buck on Apple TV.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley