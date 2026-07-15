The Incredible Lengths Law Roach Went To So Zendaya Could Wear That Gorgeous Winged Odyssey Dress

Zendaya is one of the biggest movie and TV stars in the entertainment industry, and she's also known as a fashion icon. This is largely thanks to her ongoing collaboration with image architect Law Roach, who has helped start the method dressing trend in Hollywood. Her latest movie is Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and the Emmy-winning actress went viral for a stunning feathered look she wore to the premiere. And it turns out that Roach went to great lengths to secure that look.

What we know about The Odyssey has been limited, but hype is at an all-time high for the book to screen adaptation. The movie will be released shortly, and Zendaya has been going full goddess while promoting it. Case in point: the stunning feathered gown she wore at the movie's New York premiere. Check it out below,

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

I mean, how gorgeous is that? She's certainly looking like a goddess, once again stunning on carpet for The Odyssey. Law Roach spoke to ET at the star-studded event, where he revealed that this look was a long-time coming for him and Zendaya. In the Legendary judge's words:

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She's wearing Matières Fécales. Young designers that we are really really into. This dress actually walked maybe two years ago, almost three years ago now. And I knew she had this movie coming up. I don't think the movie was made yet, and I wrote them and asked them to hold the look for us. And they held the look this entire time.

Talk about some good planning. Before The Odyssey had even been filmed, Law Roach was already thinking over ideas for what Zendaya could wear at various premiere events. And when he saw the above gown on the runway years ago, he reached out to Matières Fécales directly and had them put the avant-garde look aside from her. That foresight worked out, as the Euphoria star went viral shortly after she showed up in the gown.

In the same interview, Law Roach repeatedly thanked the folks at Matières Fécales for putting the dress aside from Zendaya, and for not using during the years between it hitting the runway and The Odyssey being released. In his words: