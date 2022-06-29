Legendary's Law Roach On His Relationship With Zendaya, Reveals 'The Love There Is Really Beautiful'
Zendaya and Image Architect Law Roach have been working together for years.
Zendaya is a celebrity that has gone from child star to global sensation over the last few years. Throughout that process her styling has been on point, thanks to her collaboration with Image Architect and judge of HBO Max’s Legendary, Law Roach. And Roach recently explained to CinemaBlend his relationship with Zendaya, revealing that “the love there is really beautiful.”
Law Roach has been an iconic judge on the Ballroom competition series Legendary (opens in new tab) for three seasons on HBO Max. I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with the style icon about the beloved competition series, and also asked about his professional relationship with Zendaya. After all, she recently stunned on the cover of Vogue Italia in yet another gorgeous collaboration. Roach opened up to me about their interpersonal dynamic, saying:
Looking back on Zendaya’s looks over the years, including her iconic appearances at the Met Gala and major Awards ceremonies, she doesn’t have just one look. Instead Law Roach is constantly bringing the 25 year-old Emmy winner new ideas. And their ability to communicate and share each other’s vision is no doubt why Zendaya has become a style icon in her own right.
Law Roach’s time as Zendaya’s Image Architect has also included serving as the costume designer for her acclaimed Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie, which was his debut in that particular role. They’re constantly working together on magazine covers, red carpets, press junkets, and other events. In our same conversation, Law Roach went on to further explain how special his relationship with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. As he told me,
Talk about a dynamic duo. As we all know, family-esque relationships are full of ups and downs. And according to Law Roach, it’s this authenticity that helps make his collaboration with Zendaya such a wild success. And with both her and Roach’s starpower growing, the sky's the limit with what they might bring to life next. Case in point: that Vogue Italia cover story.
Fans of Law Roach can re-watch his fiery and iconic run on Legendary in its entirety on HBO Max now. It’s currently unclear if a fourth season is coming to the streaming service. As for Zendaya, she’s got an upcoming role in Dune: Part Two. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
