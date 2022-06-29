Legendary's Law Roach On His Relationship With Zendaya, Reveals 'The Love There Is Really Beautiful'

Zendaya is a celebrity that has gone from child star to global sensation over the last few years. Throughout that process her styling has been on point, thanks to her collaboration with Image Architect and judge of HBO Max’s Legendary, Law Roach. And Roach recently explained to CinemaBlend his relationship with Zendaya, revealing that “the love there is really beautiful.”

Law Roach has been an iconic judge on the Ballroom competition series Legendary (opens in new tab) for three seasons on HBO Max. I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with the style icon about the beloved competition series , and also asked about his professional relationship with Zendaya. After all, she recently stunned on the cover of Vogue Italia in yet another gorgeous collaboration. Roach opened up to me about their interpersonal dynamic, saying:

It’s the ultimate collaboration I think. We have this trust with each other. That I do my job and she does hers. It’s really hard to explain, but it’s perfect honestly. My job for so many years was to bring her things, find her things, show her, explain to her, teach her. When I’m excited and I bring things to her she sees my excitement then she becomes excited about it. And we challenge each other. We challenge each other to keep it fresh and to be all the things you just said.

Looking back on Zendaya’s looks over the years, including her iconic appearances at the Met Gala and major Awards ceremonies, she doesn’t have just one look. Instead Law Roach is constantly bringing the 25 year-old Emmy winner new ideas. And their ability to communicate and share each other’s vision is no doubt why Zendaya has become a style icon in her own right.

Law Roach’s time as Zendaya’s Image Architect has also included serving as the costume designer for her acclaimed Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie , which was his debut in that particular role. They’re constantly working together on magazine covers, red carpets , press junkets, and other events. In our same conversation, Law Roach went on to further explain how special his relationship with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. As he told me,

At this point its big brother, little sister. And sometimes we annoy each other, and that’s great too. It’s great to have a moment where we’re like ‘Oh I can’t stand you. I can’t stand you either.’ But that’s love. And love isn’t perfect and love is challenging sometimes. But the relationship, the love there is really beautiful. And the working relationship and the collaboration when it comes to the clothes and the looks and the characters that she becomes, and the narrative that we write using the clothes as words. That part of it is absolutely perfect.

Talk about a dynamic duo. As we all know, family-esque relationships are full of ups and downs. And according to Law Roach, it’s this authenticity that helps make his collaboration with Zendaya such a wild success. And with both her and Roach’s starpower growing, the sky's the limit with what they might bring to life next. Case in point: that Vogue Italia cover story.