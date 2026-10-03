Anne Hathaway Said She’d Disappear After Her 5-Film Year, But I Wasn’t Expecting Her Wild Video

Anne Hathaway might be the most booked and busy person in Hollywood. The actress, who has always been selective about her projects, ended up in a situation where she had five different movies come out all on the 2026 release schedule . In the midst of five different press tours, she also announced that she was pregnant with her third child . After such a wild and busy time, Hathaway told the press that she’d be taking a break and disappearing for a little while. As a joke, she made a video that is a part of her “disappearing,” and I can’t get enough of her sense of humor!

The Interstellar star may be used to being the center of attention after being an A-list star for over 20 years, but this year truly took things to the next level. After Hathaway expressed her intention to move away from the spotlight for a bit, she poked fun at the media’s reaction to the news in this silliest way possible: by posting a video on Instagram of her literally disappearing into a puff of smoke. You can see the video below:

This video takes place as the Oscar winner is literally getting ready for the premiere of Verity, her new book-to-screen adaptation that also stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. It's honestly hard not to appreciate Hathaway's cheeky response to the chatter. Overall, it feels like the perfect way for her to cap off her excellent year.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

What I also love is that after the faux vanishing and news reports, Hathaway also shows love to others who have big movies playing or either on the way, including The Odyssey co-stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya (who's also going to disappear after her big year). And Florence Pugh is also name-dropped, as she'll star in Dune: Part Three with Pattinson and Zendaya as well as Avengers: Doomsday. And, of course, the Holland and Zendaya-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also still crushing in theaters.

More on Anne Hathaway (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Anne Hathaway Was Ready And Willing To Do The End Of Oak Street, Despite Her Crazy Busy 2026

It can't be understated just surreal it's been to watch Anne Hathaway promote all of these films. Her press run started with the release of Mother Mary back in April, and it slowly bled into the press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was a huge spectacle that required a lot of reasons to get dressed up. Then she had to promote The Odyssey, followed by The End of Oak Street, with Verity now capping off the year.

All in all, Hathaway has kept a keen mindset when it comes to her whirlwind of a 2026. The Princess Diaries icon has consistently expressed gratitude for the opportunities she's been privileged to have. She's also openly (and humbly) admitted that such a year probably won't happen again .

I think if anyone deserves a break, it’s Hathaway, especially considering she’s about to welcome a new baby. Overexposure is a real thing, and sometimes audiences can get sick of seeing the same person in movies over and over. But I personally can’t imagine getting sick of Hathaway, considering she’s been great in every movie this year. Her break won't last too long, though, as she'll be filming the officially announced Days of Thunder sequel with Tom Cruise in 2027, so I hope her downtime proves to be fruitful.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors