I Thought Zendaya Would Go All-White For The Drama Red Carpets, But ‘Theme’ She Revealed Is Is Even Lovelier

The Drama is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule in just a matter of weeks. With that, its two lead actors – Zendaya and Robert Pattinson – are now in the process of promoting the black dramedy, which is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Something that was surely to be expected was the notion of Zendaya going all out by method-dressing for the press tour. However, the specific “theme” she chose is far more elaborate and sweeter than I would’ve guessed.

As explained by The Drama’s trailer, it’s about a young couple preparing for their wedding, and the pair’s relationship hits a snag when some major secrets are revealed. With that premise in mind, it was appropriate that Zendaya attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday in a white dress. While I assumed that color would be common for the vast majority of her fits for the tour, it seems it’s just one part of a more elaborate plan. Zendaya spoke to A24 at the premiere about what she and stylist Law Roach are cooking up:

So I was trying to figure out how to theme-dress…. But I didn’t want to necessarily — we just happened to be wearing white a lot, but I didn’t want that to be the only theme. And I know that the saying is ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.’ So I started with something old, and this is a dress that I wore when I was 18 years old to the Oscars actually, my very first Oscars. And it was a very important moment for me in my life and my career but also for my family, for my folks.

The dress in question is a Vivienne Westwood gown, which the Spider-Man star did indeed wear to the Academy Awards in 2015. As she explained, the outfit is significant to her, but it also works perfectly with the theme she’s working out for The Drama. Take a look at the ensemble for yourself:

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(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Honestly, this styling plan is genius, and that’s saying a lot, given that Zendaya and Roach have a shared affinity with method dressing. I mean, to center it, in great part, around an age-old adage associated with weddings is very clever. And it seems Roach and Zendaya are really committing to it as well, based on another recent appearance she made. The actress showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a McQueen dress with hints of blue in it. Take a look:

(Image credit: ABC)

At this point, Law Roach and Zendaya have become the masters of method dressing, having collaborated on some excellent fits in recent years. In 2024, Roach coordinated a tennis net-like piece in celebration of Zendaya’s sports drama, Challengers. That same year also saw the former child star wear an armor-like fit for a Dune: Part Two premiere.

Fashion fans who’ve been following these various fits also have a lot to be excited about as the year goes on. “Z” has three more movies set to hit theaters this year – The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three. So it’s very likely that we’ll see the starlet do some more method dressing while promoting those massive movies. In the meantime, though, I’m curious to see how she checks off the “something borrowed” and “something new” boxes for her latest film.

The Drama opens in theaters nationwide on April 3. Be sure to check it out and read up on other upcoming A24 movies that are set to hit cinemas this year.