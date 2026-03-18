I Thought Zendaya Would Go All-White For The Drama Red Carpets, But ‘Theme’ She Revealed Is Is Even Lovelier
Well, this is sweet.
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The Drama is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule in just a matter of weeks. With that, its two lead actors – Zendaya and Robert Pattinson – are now in the process of promoting the black dramedy, which is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Something that was surely to be expected was the notion of Zendaya going all out by method-dressing for the press tour. However, the specific “theme” she chose is far more elaborate and sweeter than I would’ve guessed.
As explained by The Drama’s trailer, it’s about a young couple preparing for their wedding, and the pair’s relationship hits a snag when some major secrets are revealed. With that premise in mind, it was appropriate that Zendaya attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday in a white dress. While I assumed that color would be common for the vast majority of her fits for the tour, it seems it’s just one part of a more elaborate plan. Zendaya spoke to A24 at the premiere about what she and stylist Law Roach are cooking up:
The dress in question is a Vivienne Westwood gown, which the Spider-Man star did indeed wear to the Academy Awards in 2015. As she explained, the outfit is significant to her, but it also works perfectly with the theme she’s working out for The Drama. Take a look at the ensemble for yourself:Article continues below
Honestly, this styling plan is genius, and that’s saying a lot, given that Zendaya and Roach have a shared affinity with method dressing. I mean, to center it, in great part, around an age-old adage associated with weddings is very clever. And it seems Roach and Zendaya are really committing to it as well, based on another recent appearance she made. The actress showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a McQueen dress with hints of blue in it. Take a look:
At this point, Law Roach and Zendaya have become the masters of method dressing, having collaborated on some excellent fits in recent years. In 2024, Roach coordinated a tennis net-like piece in celebration of Zendaya’s sports drama, Challengers. That same year also saw the former child star wear an armor-like fit for a Dune: Part Two premiere.
Fashion fans who’ve been following these various fits also have a lot to be excited about as the year goes on. “Z” has three more movies set to hit theaters this year – The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three. So it’s very likely that we’ll see the starlet do some more method dressing while promoting those massive movies. In the meantime, though, I’m curious to see how she checks off the “something borrowed” and “something new” boxes for her latest film.
The Drama opens in theaters nationwide on April 3. Be sure to check it out and read up on other upcoming A24 movies that are set to hit cinemas this year.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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