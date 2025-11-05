Yes, Zendaya And Law Roach Are Already Planning Their Next Looks, And I'm Equal Parts Overwhelmed And Excited

Saying Zendaya has a big year ahead is an understatement. Between the 2026 movie schedule and the 2026 TV schedule , she has five projects in the works that we know of. However, it’s not just these projects we have to look forward to; it’s the press tours too, because we all know the actress and her stylist will pull out all the stops when it comes to her looks. Law Roach confirmed that’s true too, and his explanation of how they’re prepping for all this has me equal parts overwhelmed and excited.

At the moment, Law Roach is styling Ariana Grande for the release of Wicked: For Good. However, he’s also getting ready for a whirlwind of a year with Zendaya. So, when he stopped to chat with ET , they asked if he’s already prepping looks for Euphoria Season 3’s press tour. In response, he explained they aren’t just preparing for that, they’re getting ready for everything:

Well, she has six projects coming out next year. We have Spider-Man. We have Dune. We have a lot of things coming out. So, it’ll be back-to-back press tours. So, it’ll be a lot of clothes, a lot of fashion. She called me really early, like maybe four days ago, and it was all about it.

Honestly, it’s overwhelming to think about everything Zendaya is releasing next year. That’s because she’s not just releasing five projects, per her IMDb (even though Roach said six, though there might be one we don’t know about); they’re all high-profile and highly anticipated.

So, yes, the preparation for the press tours has already begun, as Law Roach said:

And, you know, I start showing her things, and we’re buying things.

Alright, let’s break this down. Like 2024, when Zendaya released Challengers and Dune: Part Two within two months, 2026 will be stacked.

She’ll start with the film The Drama, an A24 rom-com she’s starring in with Robert Pattinson. It will come out on April 3.

Then, her summer, and specifically her July, will be packed for both her and her fiancé, Tom Holland. That’s because Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will come out on July 17 and then, about two weeks later, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31. Seriously, I can picture the Greek goddess-level outfits and spier-themed fits already.

Now, at the moment, we don’t know exactly how involved Zendaya is in Spider-Man 4. However, per People , she’s been spotted on set, there is an expectation that MJ will appear in some capacity, and it’s listed on the actress’s IMDb.

So, in the span of one month, we’ll be getting looks for what could be two of the biggest movies of 2026. That’s incredible!

However, her run does not stop there. Along with these three movies, she’s also got Dune: Part Three ’s release next year. She’ll round out her year with that movie on December 18, and considering the absolute slays she had during Dune: Part Two’s press tour, I imagine she’ll go out of 2026 with a bang.

Also, we haven’t even talked about the release of Euphoria Season 3, because we don’t know when it’s coming out. However, I’m sure that Zendaya and Law Roach will have the perfect edgy looks ready for when the newest episodes become available with an HBO Max subscription .

So, all that’s to say, we’re going to be seeing a lot of Zendaya in 2026, and I cannot wait. She’s a brilliant actress, I can’t wait to see all these projects, and you better believe I’m already highly anticipating the outfits she’ll rock in honor of them.