Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Won’t Take Credit For Launching The Method Dressing Trend, But He Does Make A Big Claim I Can’t Disagree With

Method dressing has become commonplace when it comes to red carpet events, and it’s particularly intriguing to see how actors engage in the practice. Zendaya is arguably the A-lister who most prominently takes part in the trend, and that’s in great part due to the efforts of her stylist and longtime friend Law Roach. While Roach has been lauded for spearheading this era of dressing on theme, he won’t take credit for inventing the trend. Still, he does make a bold point that’s honestly hard for me to deny.

Roach recently attended the New York City premiere of Zendaya’s latest film, The Drama, during which the starlet wore a beautiful blue dress that aligned with the dress theme for the film. A portion of that experience was vlogged and posted to Roach’s YouTube page and, as part of that, the seasoned stylist answered a few questions. On his way to the premiere, Roach addressed the claims that he birthed the notion of method dressing and shot that assumption down with a bit of evidence. Still, he wants people to know one thing as well:

People always ask me, ‘Oh, do you think you started method dressing and all that?’ Absolutely not. Because one of my favorite — 30 years ago, maybe, I think it’s probably 30 years ago, when Glenn Close was promoting 101 Dalmatians, she dressed like Cruella [de Vil], you know what I mean? …. So, no, I didn't start it, but I do think I rule that, and whoever want a battle, let me know [laughs]. Because I’m already ready, I’ve been ready for the smoke.

Shots fired! Well, the Chicago native seems to be half joking but, on the other hand, he does seem to stand by the statement. In all fairness, Roach has the credentials to back up his take, as he’s curated outfits for a plethora of A-listers like Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy. As for method dressing, Roach’s collaborations with Zendaya are practically legendary by this point. They turned heads with the C-3PO-eqsue outfit the actress wore at a Dune: Part Two premiere, and who could forget that green tennis dress for Challengers?

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Their lovely theme for The Drama – which is a film about a couple preparing for their nuptials – is also quite impressive. Roach and Zendaya’s approach leans on the old wedding-related saying, “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” With that, at premieres, the Euphoria star has been wearing a different dress that coincides with each part of that saying. A lot of effort apparently goes into coordinating outfits like this, but it’s hard to argue with Roach’s reason for why he and his client keep method dressing:

I just think, why we do it is because one, for her and for me, it could be tedious, right? Sometimes, these big press tours, it's like 30-40 looks. It makes the work not feel like work for us because, at the end of the day, we are both entertainers, and my way of entertaining people and world and people who follow me and just follow fashion, that's the only way I get to entertain. So that's why we do it, and that's why we enjoy doing it and that's why we'll always do it.

On that note, Zendaya still has several high-profile projects on the 2026 movie schedule – Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. So it feels like a given that Law Roach will have some other themed ensembles prepared. I’m curious to see what he comes up with and, in the meantime, I’ll certainly let the man talk his talk when it comes to his influence on method dressing right now.

Those who’ve been keeping track of Zendaya’s outfits but have yet to see The Drama (which has received positive reviews) can head to a theater now and check it out.