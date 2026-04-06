Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Won’t Take Credit For Launching The Method Dressing Trend, But He Does Make A Big Claim I Can’t Disagree With
No lies detected.
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Method dressing has become commonplace when it comes to red carpet events, and it’s particularly intriguing to see how actors engage in the practice. Zendaya is arguably the A-lister who most prominently takes part in the trend, and that’s in great part due to the efforts of her stylist and longtime friend Law Roach. While Roach has been lauded for spearheading this era of dressing on theme, he won’t take credit for inventing the trend. Still, he does make a bold point that’s honestly hard for me to deny.
Roach recently attended the New York City premiere of Zendaya’s latest film, The Drama, during which the starlet wore a beautiful blue dress that aligned with the dress theme for the film. A portion of that experience was vlogged and posted to Roach’s YouTube page and, as part of that, the seasoned stylist answered a few questions. On his way to the premiere, Roach addressed the claims that he birthed the notion of method dressing and shot that assumption down with a bit of evidence. Still, he wants people to know one thing as well:
Shots fired! Well, the Chicago native seems to be half joking but, on the other hand, he does seem to stand by the statement. In all fairness, Roach has the credentials to back up his take, as he’s curated outfits for a plethora of A-listers like Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy. As for method dressing, Roach’s collaborations with Zendaya are practically legendary by this point. They turned heads with the C-3PO-eqsue outfit the actress wore at a Dune: Part Two premiere, and who could forget that green tennis dress for Challengers?Article continues below
Their lovely theme for The Drama – which is a film about a couple preparing for their nuptials – is also quite impressive. Roach and Zendaya’s approach leans on the old wedding-related saying, “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” With that, at premieres, the Euphoria star has been wearing a different dress that coincides with each part of that saying. A lot of effort apparently goes into coordinating outfits like this, but it’s hard to argue with Roach’s reason for why he and his client keep method dressing:
On that note, Zendaya still has several high-profile projects on the 2026 movie schedule – Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. So it feels like a given that Law Roach will have some other themed ensembles prepared. I’m curious to see what he comes up with and, in the meantime, I’ll certainly let the man talk his talk when it comes to his influence on method dressing right now.
Those who’ve been keeping track of Zendaya’s outfits but have yet to see The Drama (which has received positive reviews) can head to a theater now and check it out.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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