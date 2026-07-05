Zendaya’s Already In Full ‘Goddess’ Mode As Law Roach Shows Off First Two Flowy Odyssey Dresses

Zendaya is sure to dazzle audiences as part of the awesome cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey . Ahead of the film's premiere, though, the fashionista is bringing heat on the red carpet. Unsurprisingly, she and stylist Law Roach have decided to take some Odyssey-themed outfits to Olympian heights for the epic flick’s press tour. In fact, the fashion dream team is displaying some sweet dresses that are flowy and make Zendaya look like she just came down from Mount Olympus.

Amid the hype for Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, Law Roach took to Instagram to show off Zendaya's flowy Trussardi gown, which gives off all the “Goddess vibes.” Check out this latest case of method-dressing:

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Straight from the Trussardi Spring 2006 collection, the Challengers star's outfit is a strapless, floor-length gown that further proves the notion that she can sport just about anything. In the context of Zendaya's role in Nolan's film, it's also a fitting ensemble, given she plays the elegant Goddess of Wisdom, Athena, in the 2026 movie release . All in all, she looks completely regal and ethereal, as she poses in the classy vintage dress.

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I can’t take my eyes off the metallic beadwork on the garment, which looks like falling droplets, and those Christian Louboutin jeweled sandals perfectly complement the ensemble. The former Disney Channel star always makes sure those Christian Louboutin pumps make an appearance. For instance, she sported those kicks when she rocked two perfect outfits for Dune 2 and when she wore those stiletto heels in a two-piece top and skirt for Challengers .

Zendaya and Roach weren't done giving off the “Goddess” energy, though. Roach revealed the “essence of Athena” in another social media post, which showed Zendaya wearing a custom Jacquemus gown at IET London: Savoy Place, and it makes her look like a Greek sculpture. Take a look at the dress:

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

The drapery of that piece is incredibly form-fitting, with its thin-strapped halter neck keeping the dress perfectly in place and providing a Grecian elegance to it. What also makes the gown so eye-popping is its low, fluid back that someone might think would lead to a wardrobe malfunction if it exposes too much down low. But, clearly, the designers knew exactly what they were doing to make this element one of the gown’s stand-out features.

The Jacquemus dress is also perfectly accessorized with Barron London 18k yellow gold and diamond disk earrings and Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps making yet another grand entrance to top it off. Talk about a timeless ensemble for the books.