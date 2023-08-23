Will Leonardo DiCaprio Go Up Against Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy At The Oscars This Year? Here's What The Odds Are Saying

It’s still very early to call the Oscars race for anyone, but we are off to a great start. This year already has seen some strong contenders, from biopics like Air, to the blockbuster hit Barbie, to Oppenheimer, which contains a Cillian Murphy performance that has taken the world by storm. If one had to call the race now, Murphy would be a major favorite, as his haunting performance as the titular physicist captivated audiences throughout the film’s three hour runtime. However, a major Oscar contender is set to hit theaters this fall, and it may come down to Murphy vs. Leonardo DiCaprio at the awards ceremony. It's an Inception faceoff!

Throughout the year, websites like GoldDerby keep tabs on the Oscars conversation as more and more movies get released throughout the year. When Oppenheimer hit theaters in July, it seemed like the conversation was all about Cillian Murphy, and the other incredible supporting performances the movie also features. However, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release in October, potentially giving the Oppenheimer cast a run for their money. As it stands now, the Oscars odds are in Murphy's favor despite DiCaprio previously deemed the top contender after his film’s great reception out of the Cannes Film Festival. It’s still early, and this could change when audiences see DiCaprio’s latest film.

There are several things going for both projects, so it really may end up being a toss up. Scorsese is an Academy darling, and his filmmaking style is likely to appeal to Academy voters than Christopher Nolan’s more flashy, blockbuster style, which has historically been overlooked at the Oscars. Additionally, having a release date closer to Oscar voting may work in DiCaprio’s favor. DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon will be fresher in the minds of voters when the time comes and therefore may benefit from recency bias.

On the other hand, Murphy is a fresh face, and the voters may favor the Irish actor due to his lack of previous recognition, considering DiCaprio already won for The Revenant. Oppenheimer also may benefit from pre-SAG strike promotion, as the strike may still be going on when Killers of the Flower Moon is released. Oppenheimer additionally was a big box office surprise hit, and may get bonus points for bringing more audiences to the theaters.

While DiCaprio and Murphy are the clear frontrunners, there are still some dark horses to keep an eye on before calling the race. Early footage from Ridley Scott’s Napoleon suggests a sensational performance by Joaquin Phoenix is about to join the conversation, and despite controversies around Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in Maestro, voters still may respond to the Leonard Bernstein biopic. Ryan Gosling also can’t be counted out if Warner Brothers decides to campaign the Barbie star as a leading role for his infallible Kenergy. There is so much unknown currently, but we will be watching as the race evolves.

You can check out Cillian Murphy’s Oscar-worthy performance in Oppenheimer, which is currently still in theaters nationwide. The Christopher Nolan film recently extended its 70mm IMAX run, so check it out on the biggest screen possible while you can. Leonardo DiCaprio is also still very much in the running, and you can check out his buzzy performance in Killers of the Flower Moon when it hits select cinemas on October 6th, or becomes available for AppleTV+ subscribers on October 20th.