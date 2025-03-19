Lionsgate Just Had The Wildest Trailer Release I've Ever Experienced For Ballerina, Though I Wonder If John Wick Would Have Had The Patience For This

When it comes to upcoming action movies on the 2025 movie schedule, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is arguably one of the biggest titles. Fans have been treated to a number of looks at the Ana de Armas-led flick thus far and just received their latest during a virtual trailer event from Lionsgate. I tuned in for the proceedings and can honestly say it was the wildest launch for new footage of any kind that I’ve ever seen. And, as eventful as it was, I’m curious as to whether Mr. Wick himself would’ve been able to sit through it.

The event in question for the highly anticipated Ballerina, which was billed as the Fire vs. Ice Launch, streamed live early Wednesday morning on X. It began with a countdown clock, during which fans were chosen to receive a prize or “bounty.” The launch began in earnest with a quick introduction from Ana de Armas, before the action shifted to a dark room with a monitor surrounded by blocks of ice. Also in the vicinity was a person holding a flamethrower, like De Armas uses in the movie.

As explained, the goal of the user-fueled event is for all the blocks of ice to be melted so that the new trailer can be revealed. Fans help to make that happen by hitting the fire emoji constantly at the specified time to fuel the flame meter. With that, the person with the flamethrower is able to cut through a new layer. If this all sound too wild to be true, know that it really happened, and you can check out an image below:

On top of that, there was an incentive for fans to join in the festivities. Above the screen was also a gauge indicating access to new bounties. So, as the person with the flamethrower came closer to penetrating the ice, fans reached a new opportunity to claim a prize like a Continental coin used in the film or ice skates signed by the film’s lead actress. The ultimate “bounty” was a trip to London for the movie’s world premiere, and fans had to compete for such prizes by typing in a term at the specified time:

I have to give it to Lionsgate that this is definitely a creative way to market a film, to say the least. However, considering the event as a whole lasting nearly 50 minutes, it did run quite long. In my experience, a number of trailer launches usually don’t last too long, though they admittedly aren’t as grandiose as this one. It would’ve been easy for fans to become somewhat impatient, and I’d imagine that Keanu Reeves’ Wick would’ve been the same. After all, the character, as intuitive as he is, definitely isn’t one to sit around too long.

Nevertheless, I’d wager that fans are still excited to see what the latest entry in the saga of John Wick films has to offer. Set in between the events of the third and fourth films in the main series, Ballerina centers around Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro, an assassin who seeks to avenge her father’s death. That mission puts her in conflict with dangerous forces, including the Baba Yaga himself. Check out the new trailer below:

It’s cool to see both Eve and Wick share the screen, and the fight between them should be quite a spectacle. (Keanu Reeves’ return should also serve as some kind of comfort for fans who’ve been craving for him to return for a fifth Wick film.) As for the event that unveiled this new footage, it’s hard to say just how effective it’ll be as a marketing tool. Though I can say I’ll surely never forget it either way.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, and I have a feeling it’s going to be straight fire. (Sorry, I just couldn’t help myself.)