Ballerina’s Ana De Armas Fights Like A Total Badass In Sweet Featurette, But I’m Really Loving Her Funny Comments On That Wild Flamethrower Scene

The 2025 movie schedule is filled with excellent titles that are already drumming up buzz. One such flick is the highly anticipated From the World of John Wick: Ballerina , which sees Ana de Armas play the lead role. The footage that’s been revealed so far suggests that the actress truly committed to the fight sequences. De Armas has looked like a total badass, and that still rings true with a newly debuted featurette for the film. What I really love about the video, though, is the starlet’s funny comments about shooting that wild flamethrower scene.

The upcoming action flick – which is directed by Len Wisman – was one of the many titles showcased at this year’s CCXP Brazil. Lionsgate held a panel for the film, during which the featurette you can see above played for attendees. What fans can see within the reel are various snippets that show Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro fighting her way through a plethora of opponents. Those who watch the clip can see Eve hurling people down stairs, pinning sparring partners to mats and much more.

It’s impressive to see just how the Blonde star seamlessly performs the fight choreography. As someone who appreciates many of the best action movies, I love receiving insight into how such brutal moments are staged for the screen. Amid all of the bad-assery that’s at play though, I really have to talk about that one scene that sees Eve repelling a flamethrower with a hose. Said scene was already exciting for me when the Ballerina trailer dropped, but I can’t be the only one who got a kick out of the following take from the leading lady herself:

The flamethrower scene is insane. I think I burned 106 people up. I only cried with the first man. The other 105, I was fine.

Personally, I can’t help but appreciate the No Time to Die actress’ humorous honesty about shooting that particular sequence. Her sentiments – and the BTS footage of her on set – seem to indicate that she had a great time working on that particular moment. And, of course, how insane does that scene look? The fiery-looking action sequence not only gives me an even greater appreciation for the work that stunt actors do. (And it also makes me glad that I’m not one of the unfortunate souls feeling Macarro’s wrath in the movie.)

Set between the events of John Wick Chapters 3 and 4, Ballerina shifts the focus from Keanu Reeves’ notorious Baba Yaga to Eve. This cinematic origin story of sorts will see Eve come into her own as an assassin and abiding by the laws of the Ruska Roma. She’ll also use her skills to avenge the death of her father. As explained in the video by Len Wiseman and franchise producer Chad Stahelski, they aren’t merely setting out to create a female version of Wick. They want to craft a layered character that stands on her own. And Ana de Armas relished being tapped for the role:

When I got the opportunity or the offer, it was really inspiring. … I’m actually surprised I came out of it in one piece [laughs].

Ana de Armas previously described the film as “exciting,” “dangerous,” “sexy” and “very John Wick,” which is an exciting prospect. Thanks to this featurette, I remain hopeful about what the film has to offer, especially hearing sentiments from co-stars like Ian McShane as well as the late Lance Reddick . I don’t know about you, but this flick should be fun – and I’m probably going to need to see that flamethrower scene on the biggest screen possible.

You can check out From the World of John Wick: Ballerina when it opens in theaters on June 6, 2025. In the meantime, check out the first three Wick movies for free on Pluto TV , and stream the fourth using a Starz subscription .