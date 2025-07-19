I Love Whomever Is Running The Naked Gun's Goofy Pre-Release Campaign (And So Is The Internet)

The upcoming The Naked Gun flick has seemingly pulled all of the best parts from the OG dated 1980s movie franchise for its new installment. Of course, this praise and love for the incoming August 1 title is based on their marketing campaign! The ridiculous trailer was enough to hype me up about the Liam Neeson iteration but the other various, silly materials to promote the legacy sequel’s premiere has me and the internet on board. The Bingo board, that is.

Essentially from the jump of the 2025 movie guide , we’ve gotten a glimpse of the torch of the iconic comedy being passed to Neeson and company. With each humorously self-aware bit, a decent laugh has quickly followed for many of us in IRL and on the internet. Case and point: @NoContextSpoof’s shared an image from Sandlerverse’s X showcasing a promo billboard. Again a nice wry moment sits at a busy city corner sporting an aptly goofy line: “Honk if you hate noise violations.” Check it out here:

I love whoever is running the marketing campaign for The Naked Gun(📸: @sandlerverse) pic.twitter.com/kJJwgtoq5TJuly 14, 2025

It’s just so good and reflective of the OG’s spirit. And, with each week we're just getting more gems, including the incredible deepcut popcorn bucket . Wherever it’s coming from, they’ve done their job! Possible culprits include co-writer and director, Akiva Schaffer’s (a member of The Lonely Island trio) and producer Seth MacFarlane’s overall vision, Leslie Nielsen and the old squad’s vibes or a wild combo of the two with a sprinkle of some unknown suits, A+ work.

As mentioned, many are making some (honking) noise for how good the sneak peek has been, including online loving the pre-release campaign too. From the poster’s excitement of MacFarlane’s production company interacting with him to direct shoutouts to the ad team–here’s just a sampling of fans' feelings.

Holy Crap Lois! This is even cooler than the time Seth MacFarlane’s production company’s Twitter account liked my tweet - @NoContextSpoof

Don't know about the movie yet, but the marketing team knows what the series is about. - @alekzhertz

Genius! [hand clapping emojis] - @bonniegrrl

[gif of honking horn] - @willmgreenhalgh

The raving over pre-content seems like it will only shift gears into more love for the legacy sequel. That is, if it even slightly resembles the screenings that have moviegoers in tears (of laughter). I do have a pretty good feeling about our odds, based off of why production claimed to need Liam Neeson's unique set of acting skills , not to mention the incredible cast of that backs up his Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.

However the movie fares, you know people will be talking about it, and especially so online. But, I really hope the expertly executed goofy pre-show is just the opening act for the new The Naked Gun.

If you can’t wait for the next gen of precinct employees and their various associates, stream the original movie trio with a Paramount+ subscription .