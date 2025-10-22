Ghosts’ Clothes Never Change, But I’ve Always Wondered How Many Copies Of Their Costume They Have And How They Evolve Over The Years

For five seasons now, we’ve been hanging out with the spirits of Woodstone Manor on Ghosts, which means for five seasons, those actors have been wearing the same costumes. Now, the ghosts, obviously, cannot change their clothes. However, I had always wondered how many copies of their costumes the Ghosts cast have. So, I decided to ask Asher Grodman, who plays the eternally pantless Trevor , about it.

As you could see when Ghosts premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , Trevor, obviously, is still wearing his black blazer, light blue button-down, salmon tie, blue socks and dress shoes. He’s also, as always, not wearing pants. However, understandably, there’s more than one copy of this costume. Asher Grodman confirmed that, too, as he explained during an interview for CinemaBlend:

I think I have three. But I also think I might only have one tie. I feel like that's literally they could not find that fabric anywhere anymore. It’s possible that I only have one tie, but I think I have three shirts, maybe three blazers, I think. I'd be curious if Rebecca [Wisocky] has more than one of those dresses; she must, because that is a work of art.

Rebecca Wisocky plays Hetty, and I have that same question, too. While Grodman’s costume is likely easy to build and keep copies of, since it’s just the top half of a suit, other costumes are much more complex. For example, with Hetty, she’s wearing a complex, structured period gown. So, I'm curious if the number of copies of costumes differs from character to character.

It makes sense that they have so many copies since they have to work day in and day out while wearing the same thing. Plus, they’ve been doing this for five years now, and wear and tear is bound to happen. On that note, I also asked Grodman how his costume has evolved over the years.

While it still looks the same to us, I was curious if small changes had been made. It turns out, there has, as the Trevor actor told me the following about the shoes he wears now:

I have shoes that are a little more comfortable now. Everyone got these shoe upgrades, where their footwear got more comfortable. And somehow I missed this boat. So I came into the season, I was like, ‘Guys, I'm having like, back issues and everything from standing in, these things all the time.’ So they got me some more comfortable shoes to wear when you don't see my feet. So that's nice.

Grodman also told me about a costume evolution for Trevor that still has some questions surrounding it. He explained that some think his shirt has gotten longer over the years. He’s not sure if that’s true, but it’s hilariously not out of the question, as he said:

I've been hearing that everyone thinks that the shirt is longer now, which I remember feeling that when they put the new shirt on – every once in a while, we have to build another shirt, because the old ones are just used and abused – I remember thinking it was a little longer. But then we measured it, and it was the same length, and I thought I was crazy. So it's nice to know that everyone shares my lunacy.

While I also don’t know if the shirt got longer or shorter, overall, it looks the same as it did during Season 1. And it’s so cool to have a better understanding of how this show works with its costumes, since the vast majority of the characters do have to wear the same thing all the time.

