Ghosts’ Clothes Never Change, But I’ve Always Wondered How Many Copies Of Their Costume They Have And How They Evolve Over The Years
I had never thought about this before.
For five seasons now, we’ve been hanging out with the spirits of Woodstone Manor on Ghosts, which means for five seasons, those actors have been wearing the same costumes. Now, the ghosts, obviously, cannot change their clothes. However, I had always wondered how many copies of their costumes the Ghosts cast have. So, I decided to ask Asher Grodman, who plays the eternally pantless Trevor, about it.
As you could see when Ghosts premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Trevor, obviously, is still wearing his black blazer, light blue button-down, salmon tie, blue socks and dress shoes. He’s also, as always, not wearing pants. However, understandably, there’s more than one copy of this costume. Asher Grodman confirmed that, too, as he explained during an interview for CinemaBlend:
Rebecca Wisocky plays Hetty, and I have that same question, too. While Grodman’s costume is likely easy to build and keep copies of, since it’s just the top half of a suit, other costumes are much more complex. For example, with Hetty, she’s wearing a complex, structured period gown. So, I'm curious if the number of copies of costumes differs from character to character.
It makes sense that they have so many copies since they have to work day in and day out while wearing the same thing. Plus, they’ve been doing this for five years now, and wear and tear is bound to happen. On that note, I also asked Grodman how his costume has evolved over the years.
While it still looks the same to us, I was curious if small changes had been made. It turns out, there has, as the Trevor actor told me the following about the shoes he wears now:
Grodman also told me about a costume evolution for Trevor that still has some questions surrounding it. He explained that some think his shirt has gotten longer over the years. He’s not sure if that’s true, but it’s hilariously not out of the question, as he said:
While I also don’t know if the shirt got longer or shorter, overall, it looks the same as it did during Season 1. And it’s so cool to have a better understanding of how this show works with its costumes, since the vast majority of the characters do have to wear the same thing all the time.
Now, to see this cast and their costumes in action, you can catch new episodes of Ghosts every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream the first four seasons in full and new episodes the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription.
