Fart Jokes Still Work In Kids Movies, And The Bad Guys 2 Proves It

I am a sucker for a good fart joke in a movie; always have been and always will be. From my days of watching Blazing Saddles and Beavis and Butthead Do America at way too young an age to digging into The Naked Gun ’s “Save Comedy” PSA , I’ve always been down for some good, old-fashioned on-screen flatulence . After watching The Bad Guys 2, which has just hit the 2025 movie schedule , I can happily say that the art is still alive, especially in kids movies.

I recently took my kids to see the new animated movie about a group of former thieves trying to make it in society as law-abiding citizens, and while I was expecting some of that great DreamWorks animation magic and a good story, I didn’t have any idea that a series of fart jokes would have everyone going wild. Let me spill the beans…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Bad Guys 2 Has Multiple Fart Jokes, And The Kids In My Screening Couldn't Get Enough

I’m not going to give too much away about The Bad Guys 2 plot because this is a movie that I think everyone should see, whether they have kids or not. I will say that the new kids movie has multiple fart jokes, all centering on Anthony Ramos’ Mr. Piranha, a character prone to let one out whenever he gets nervous. If you’ve seen the movie’s trailer , then you know what I’m talking about here.

Whenever the “muscle” of the group of titular reformed thieves gets nervous, he expels a green cloud of farts, and how he does this is so simple, so subtle, and so hilarious. Seriously, whenever that little dude would toot, every kid in my screening would lose their minds. Even the parents were laughing as the fart jokes kept going.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Farts Are Used Like Chekhov's Gun, Culminating In One Of The Funniest Gags I've Seen In Years

You’re familiar with the storytelling device of Chekhov’s Gun, right? Well, it basically suggests that every element introduced into a story serves some kind of purpose before things come to an end. In the case of The Bad Guys 2, we have farts in place of a gun, knife, or other item.

Again, I’m not going to spoil everything here (seriously, go see this movie), but when Mr. Piranha started farting early in the movie, and then again later on, I had a feeling this would culminate in an explosively funny scene even later. It does just that with a scene that’s just as funny as The Lion King ’s signature fart moment . I’ll let it slip out a bit and say that it involves a fart where you don’t want to smell gas…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It's Safe To Say Kids (And The Young At Heart) Still Love On-Screen Flatulence

As has been a tradition ever since I started taking my kids to the movies, I asked each of them to tell me what they liked most about the animated sequel. To the surprise of no one in the car, all three said the fart scenes. It’s safe to say that kids still love on-screen flatulence, and I don’t think older generations are opposed to some good pooting bits now and again.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I didn’t ask any of the other parents what they thought, but I’m convinced that they had the same response to all those fart clouds in this book-to-screen adaptation .

So, if you like fart jokes, have an immature sense of humor, or just like incredible animation (DreamWorks is on a wild run right now), then The Bad Guys 2 is going to do the trick.