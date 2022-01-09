Lupita Nyong'o Does Wire Work, But Surprisingly It's Not For A Marvel Movie

By now, movie fans are used to seeing Lupita Nyong’o in action. The Oscar-winning actress has taken a fearless approach to her career, whether it be through performing stunts or keeping Star Wars secrets. She's especially proven to be a formidable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther’s Nakia. So fans probably weren’t surprised when they saw behind-the-scenes footage of her doing some daring wire work – though they may have been shocked to learn that the stunt wasn’t for an upcoming Marvel movie.

In a recent update on her Instagram account, Lupita Nyong’o shared a video that showed the set-up and execution of a wire stunt she did on a recent film. While we’re all eagerly anticipating her return to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the footage she shared was actually from The 355. Take a look at the adrenaline-fueled moment here:

It’s cool to see this side of the star. As she says in the caption for the video, it’s clear she was frightened to take the fall, but she was still able to by mustering her courage and relying on the support of the stunt team for The 355 . She’s sending the message that you can still be brave, even when you feel afraid, and that’s something that many of us could benefit from hearing.

The movie itself, a spy thriller about a group of women who team up to prevent the start of World War III, is an interesting move for Lupita Nyong’o. She stars alongside Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz . According to Variety , The 355 was pitched and produced by Chastain – and one of its core themes is clearly about seeing the inherent power in women.

While the movie itself has earned mixed reviews, the stars have been praised for their performances – and given how dedicated she was to getting her stunt work right, it’s easy to see why. But anyone who’s a fan of the Us star knows she isn’t likely to back down from a physical challenge. The actress frequently shares videos of her workout routines and updates fans about her various fitness endeavors, which can be pretty motivational (when you’re not busy wondering how she ran up so many stairs to get in superhero shape).

If seeing Lupita Nyong’o putting her all into fight scenes in her latest got you excited for her next action role, that’s understandable. While filming for the Black Panther sequel is currently on a hiatus, the film is currently still slated to be released in November of this year. When it hits theaters, we’ll have a chance to see Nyong’o alongside Black Panther cast members like Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke, as well as newcomer Michaela Coel.