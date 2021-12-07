M. Night Shyamalan's New Secret Project Is Adding A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

There are many words one could use to describe M. Night Shyamalan but the most appropriate might be “unstoppable.” He’s made movies that were box office hits and flops. He’s made movies that have been critically lauded and critically blasted, but the man has never stopped making movies and more importantly he’s never stopped making his particular kind of unique movies. As with all things M. Night, we don’t know much about his next project, but what we do know now is that it will star Dave Bautista.

M. Night Shymalan’s next movie is called Knock at the Cabin and Deadline is reporting that the Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune star Dave Bautista is signed on to lead the project. At this point, everything other than the title is being kept under wraps so we know nothing about exactly what the new movie is.

Knock on the Cabin certainly sounds like the name of a pretty standard low budget horror movie, and it’s certainly possible it could be a low budget horror movie. Almost all of M. Night Shyamalan’s movies would qualify as low budget pictures. However, we can be sure there will be some sort of twist that will make this movie anything but standard. If somebody hadn’t already made Cabin in the Woods , you could see a version of that made by M. Night Shyamalan.

Of course, seeing a low budget horror movie that starred Dave Bautista would be a twist in itself, as he looks like a guy who could take on and pretty easily tear apart any monster in the woods that came upon his cabin. Having said that, seeing Dave Bautista in an M. Night Shyamalan movie isn’t all that surprising. Bautista has consistently gone looking for diverse projects to be a part of and has worked with some remarkable directing talent , from James Gunn to Denis Villeneuve to Zack Snyder.

Bautista has put together a much more varied filmography than most others who have come into movies from the world of professional wrestling. While Bautista has done his share of action hero roles, he's also done a great deal more in a relatively short time. If John Cena or Dwayne Johnson were cast in an M. Night movie it might seem strange, but Bautista doing this seems right in line with the career that he has had and the one he has clearly crafted for himself.