M3GAN Real Or Animated? All The Deets About The Internet’s Popular Doll
Here all the ways M3GAN brought the creepy doll to life.
January is usually a slow time at the box office, but luckily, we have M3GAN to keep us all entertained. The movie about a homicidal robotic doll, while not becoming an absolute blockbuster has been a decent money maker and M3GAN has received somewhat surprisingly positive reviews from critics as well as fans. More importantly perhaps, the internet loves her, but just what is M3GAN?
Part of the intrigue surrounding M3GAN as a character is that it’s less than clear just how the movie made her work. It’s not that M3GAN does anything particularly unique or surprising, but it’s able to blur the lines enough that we can’t always tell if we’re dealing with something real or CGI. As it turns out, M3GAN is a little bit of everything.
M3GAN The Doll
Appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers, M3GAN star Allison Williams talked about the process of creating M3GAN for the screen and exactly what it was that she was acting against when sharing scenes with the killer doll. There were multiple ways this was done depending on what the scene needed. Williams said that the scariest version of M3GAN was actually the one that moved the least. She explained…
M3GAN The Animatronic
Of course, M3GAN still needs to move to be truly scary. One of the ways this was handled was through the use of an animated figure or animatronic. Animatronic technology has come a long way and according to Williams, this was a complicated process that didn’t always work out, but it was likely also the most impressive. Williams continued…
M3GAN The Actress
Finally, there were the times when M3GAN needed to move more or move faster than an animatronic would allow. This was when a real person, wearing a mask, would be called in. The moments that have gone viral from M3GAN, like the famous dancing scene, were pulled off this way. Although, Williams says this was also a bit scary…
By all accounts these three methods of creating M3GAN have come together to make a memorable film. With success like this one has to wonder if we could see a M3GAN sequel. By then they may find even more ways to bring the character to life.

