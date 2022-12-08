M3GAN First Reactions Are In, See What People Are Saying About The Blumhouse Horror

By Heidi Venable
published

We've got to know more about this dancing killer doll!

M3GAN
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

There’s something particularly creepy about the idea of dolls coming to life, and it’s no wonder that movies like Child’s Play and Annabelle have had longevity in the horror genre. Now writer Akela Cooper has incorporated her own fear of ventriloquist dummies in the script she co-wrote with James Wan for the upcoming Blumhouse horror flick M3GAN. The movie premiered in Los Angeles on December 7, and those who attended the screening have taken to social media with their first reactions. Based on the tweets, it seems like there may be a new contender in the debate over who’s the better killer doll

M3GAN isn’t exactly a doll, however, but a life-sized android, tasked with protecting the recently orphaned Cady (Violet McGraw) from physical and emotional harm. M3GAN is already getting the meme treatment, ahead of its January 6 release to theaters, thanks to its wild trailer that features the titular robot showing off some dance moves before going to extreme lengths in order to protect her human friend. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was among the film’s early viewers, and he tweets that M3GAN is a blast: 

See more

Amy West of Games Radar shouts out both Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN and Amie Donald, the actress behind the android, for their performances, saying as well as bringing the horror, the movie provides some hilarious moments and sassy one-liners: 

See more

Erik Davis of Fandango says James Wan has done it again, elevating this subgenre of film. He says M3GAN is just as much social satire as straight horror: 

See more

Drew Taylor of The Wrap praises director Gerard Johnstone for the way the movie walks the line between horror and comedy, also pointing out its satirical tone.  

See more

Film critic Simon Thompson says this movie was made to be watched on the big screen with a raucous crowd. He echoes a lot of the same sentiments as others who viewed an early showing, regarding M3GAN’s humor and also notes there are some “tasty kills.” 

See more

When it comes to the debate over killer doll movies, Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish Conjurings has made up her mind, and sorry Chucky. This critic goes so far as to say this life-sized robot is even a step further than Furbies. Say it ain't so! In her own words: 

See more

Phil Noble Jr. of Fangoria says that in addition to the great work done by the younger actresses in M3GAN, Allison Williams is a little like Dr. Frankenstein, as she continues a successful streak in the horror genre as Cady’s aunt and new caretaker Gemma. She and the film’s other adults are not much help to the orphaned child, making that grief land a little harder, he says: 

See more

It sounds like those who were able to see an early screening of the movie are really excited about it, with some even expressing interest in a M3GAN sequel. We’ll be able to learn more about what critics think when reviews come out January 4 ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, January 7. In the meantime, you can check out some of the other best Blumhouse horror movies, and see what else is headed to the big screen in the new year with our 2023 Movie Release Schedule

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.