Mad Max’s George Miller Reveals Another Furiosa Story He’d Like To Tell, And It Would Require Charlize Theron’s Return

When George Miller was asked about future Mad Max movies after Fury Road came out he said he had multiple ideas. One of them was a prequel story about Furiosa, which we finally got last week. But now that he’s taken the story back to her beginning, he admits he’s also very interested in what happened after Fury Road ends.

If there was anything that fans of Mad Max: Fury Road were disappointed about when it came to the planned prequel, it was that such a movie would not include Charlize Theron in the role, as it would require a younger actress to play a younger character. But it sounds like George Miller has an idea that could bring Theron back to the Wasteland, as he tells our sister site GamesRadar that he does wonder what happened to Furiosa after Fury Road ends. He said…

I’ve often speculated when we see Furiosa go up to the Citadel on that platform at the very end [of Fury Road] and nod goodbye to Max who wanders to the Wasteland… I often think: 'What does she do, sitting up at the top of the dominant hierarchy? Does she fall into the trap that most revolutionaries do? You know, yesterday’s hero becomes tomorrow’s tyrant, which is classic in storytelling.

It’s certainly an interesting idea. Especially with the potential that, after two movies that saw Furiosa as the hero, we could see her become the villain in a post-Fury Road sequel. As Miller says, the idea is as old as storytelling. Fans would likely not love the idea of Furiosa going down the path of a tyrant, but if it was handled well, and with Miller that’s all but a given, it could be amazing.

We know there is already a script completed for another Mad Max movie, currently titled The Wasteland. There has also been talk about a prequel story for Fury Road antagonist Immorten Joe, though it's unclear if those are the same project. What is clear is that George Miller still sees a lot of potential in the world of Mad Max so we could get a lot more movies if Miller is given the chance.

Unfortunately, as things are looking right now, a future Furiosa movie, if not future Mad Max movies, in general, are looking somewhat unlikely. While the new film got strong notes from critics, and some are calling it the best Mad Max movie so far, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had a rough opening weekend that, unless it has unusually strong legs, guarantees the movie will lose money during its theatrical run.

While eventual profitability is still possible, the current situation makes WB greenlighting another Furiosa movie seem unlikely. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds. The idea this could be the end of the entire Mad Max franchise seems unlikely, so maybe seeing Charlize Theron return is possible.