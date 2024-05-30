Mad Max’s George Miller Reveals Another Furiosa Story He’d Like To Tell, And It Would Require Charlize Theron’s Return
Could Charlize Theron return as Furiosa in a future Mad Max movie?
When George Miller was asked about future Mad Max movies after Fury Road came out he said he had multiple ideas. One of them was a prequel story about Furiosa, which we finally got last week. But now that he’s taken the story back to her beginning, he admits he’s also very interested in what happened after Fury Road ends.
If there was anything that fans of Mad Max: Fury Road were disappointed about when it came to the planned prequel, it was that such a movie would not include Charlize Theron in the role, as it would require a younger actress to play a younger character. But it sounds like George Miller has an idea that could bring Theron back to the Wasteland, as he tells our sister site GamesRadar that he does wonder what happened to Furiosa after Fury Road ends. He said…
It’s certainly an interesting idea. Especially with the potential that, after two movies that saw Furiosa as the hero, we could see her become the villain in a post-Fury Road sequel. As Miller says, the idea is as old as storytelling. Fans would likely not love the idea of Furiosa going down the path of a tyrant, but if it was handled well, and with Miller that’s all but a given, it could be amazing.
We know there is already a script completed for another Mad Max movie, currently titled The Wasteland. There has also been talk about a prequel story for Fury Road antagonist Immorten Joe, though it's unclear if those are the same project. What is clear is that George Miller still sees a lot of potential in the world of Mad Max so we could get a lot more movies if Miller is given the chance.
Unfortunately, as things are looking right now, a future Furiosa movie, if not future Mad Max movies, in general, are looking somewhat unlikely. While the new film got strong notes from critics, and some are calling it the best Mad Max movie so far, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had a rough opening weekend that, unless it has unusually strong legs, guarantees the movie will lose money during its theatrical run.
While eventual profitability is still possible, the current situation makes WB greenlighting another Furiosa movie seem unlikely. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds. The idea this could be the end of the entire Mad Max franchise seems unlikely, so maybe seeing Charlize Theron return is possible.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.