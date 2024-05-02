George Miller Reveals Another Mad Max Prequel He Wants To Tackle Following Furiosa, And I Wonder What Fury Road Actors Could Be Involved

As Furiosa’s place among 2024 movie release dates speeds closer to entering our collective eyeballs, it sounds like we needn't worry about it being George Miller’s last installment in the Mad Max franchise. The filmmaker, who has been behind the science fiction action films since the first entry from 1979 starring Mel Gibson, has shared another prequel idea he has after Furiosa!

Following George Miller’s fifth Mad Max film, Furiosa , the writer/director apparently is keen on building out his world further with yet another prequel for Fury Road after Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth lead the next installment. Here’s what he said about it:

In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]. And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology... Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly , George Miller revealed that he has more plans for the franchise, and it has everything to do with focusing the story back on its titular character. As fans of the movies series know, 2015’s Fury Road turned the attention for the first time on another character with Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. Now in Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy takes over Theron’s role to tell a 15-year-old “odyssey” about her own path prior to Fury Road.

(Image credit: Village Roadshow Pictures)

Once audiences have had a chance to see that, Miller is planning to pivot back to Mad Max, just a year before the events of Fury Road, to catch fans up on his whereabouts before the events of the 2015 film. It does make one wonder if George Miller would bring back Tom Hardy and other actors from Fury Road in order to make that happen. The 2015 cast was absolutely stacked, even including the likes of Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough and Courtney Eaton. Would any of them return for this storyline?

Tom Hardy just finished his three-film role in the Venom movies, so it seems like the perfect time for the actor to return to one of his famous roles from the past. Though it does feel like Charlize Theron should get a chance to resume her role then as Furiosa as well in that case since she really was the core character to Fury Road and has already been recast for Furiosa.

Whatever George Miller has in mind for Mad Max has me intrigued and it's exciting to hear the filmmaker hasn’t run out of ideas yet for the franchise over 45 years later. You can check out CinemaBlend’s reaction to the first footage to Furiosa ahead of the movie’s release on May 24.