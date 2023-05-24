Margot Robbie Explains Why Her Feet Were Dirty During That Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Scene

If there’s one thing that Margot Robbie is known for besides playing roles like Harley Quinn, Tonya Harding and Nellie LaRoy, it’s how frequently she’s shown her feet on the big screen. There’s a whole timeline about this subject stretching back to when she made her Hollywood debut in The Wolf of Wall Street, and Robbie’s feet received renewed attention a few months back thanks to the Barbie trailer. But as far as her released movies go, arguably the biggest example so far comes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the actress has explained why her feet were dirty during that memorable scene from the 2019 flick.

It’s no secret that many of Quentin Tarantino’s movies highlight women’s feet in one form or another (which the filmmaker has defended), and along with Margaret Qualley’s Pussycat going barefoot while riding around with Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth in his car, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also saw Robbie’s Sharon Tate slipping off her boots while in a theater watching herself in the movie The Wrecking Crew. While going over her various looks, both on screen and in real life, with Vogue, Robbie shared the reasoning behind her feet looking all scuffed up rather than relatively pristine with these words:

My character walks into a movie theater to see herself on the big screen and she kind of kicks off her go-go boots and puts her feet up and settles in to watch the movie. But my feet were dirty because I'd been walking around set. They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, 'Don't. Don't clean them.' Someone ran in to do it and he was like, ‘No it’s real, keep it.’

It would have been easy enough to clean off Margot Robbie’s feet after she’d been walking around on set, then shoot the scene, but Quentin Tarantino decided to keep them as they were in order to make the moment fee; more “real.” It’s entirely possible this Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scene wouldn’t have gotten as much attention had Robbie’s feet been scrubbed beforehand, but looking at how it was ultimately shot, it definitely sticks in the mind. Having said that, this shouldn’t be used as a defense for displaying your feet in a movie theater. Had anyone been sitting right next to Sharon Tate, you can bet they would have insisted she put her shoes back on.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood proved to be another critical and commercial success for Quentin Tarantino’s filmography, and Robbie walked away from it with a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The actress was brought onto the movie after she wrote to Tarantino and told him she’d love to work with him in “any capacity,” and she described the story as a “celebration” of Sharon Tate’s life ahead of its release. Rather than depict Tate’s death, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s ending established a different fate for the character thanks to Cliff Booth and Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton, who recently “died” at the age of 90.

If you’d like to stream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, you’ll need to have a Start subscription. Otherwise, Margot Robbie has two 2023 new movie releases arriving soon, with Asteroid City coming out on June 16 and Barbie following on July 21.