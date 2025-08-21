Move Over Jurassic World, Jonathan Bailey And The Wicked Cast Have A New Twist On The Viral 'Slutty Little Glasses'

When the 2025 movie guide kicked off, we knew Jonathan Bailey was attached to two huge titles: Jurassic World and Wicked: For Good. Little did we know then, his now infamous ‘Slutty Little Glasses,’ would take the world by storm. But after the first look of Dr. Henry Loomis and co. followed by the full length feature, we now know the accessory was destined too. Now it seems that it’s popping off again with the Wicked crew putting a new spin on the iconic eyewear.

The popular saucy specs hit it big this summer thanks to Bailey, and he’s been loving the internet's reactions. He’s enjoyed it so much that it’s shown up as a personal statement piece as well as a smart partnership for his non-profit, The Shameless Fund. The collaboration in question involves his Wicked peers, and some signature rose shaded ‘SLGs’ from Cubitts. Check it out in all of its glory:

Even though the OG frames started as an innocuous wardrobe item for Dr. Loomis, Bailey has made the spectacles a true spectacle. I love that everyone from Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode to Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum jumped in on the fun. It feels very stripped down Zoolander and I’m here for it (and hoping this means others are joining Ariana Grande in re-entering Wicked mode).

Before we muse more about returning to the Emerald City, let’s recall other JB Jurassic World highlights. Aside from his run with the viral ‘Slutty Little Glasses,’ he also drummed up the most attention from him and Scarlett Johansson kissing at JWR events. But, notably also landed a clarinet solo for the latest dino blockbuster’s score but his carpet greetings and eyewear took center stage. Let’s take one more moment for Dr. Loomis:

As of today, August 21, we are three months away from Part 2’s premiere. There have been sprinklings and teasers of what’s to come, including For Good's trailer followed by promotional ads. But the second round, at least in terms of a press tour, has seemed much quieter, thus far. I’m sure whenever the Ozian adaptation’s cast starts hyping it more, things will get buzzier. I hope when it does, it’s full of more excellent outfits, and now, accessories.

As for the ‘Slutty Little Glasses’ transfer from Jurassic World to Wicked. I hope Bailey continues to rock them as long as he’s loving them, because fans like me still can’t get enough. And I’m rejoycifying that his cast mates are in on the fun too!

You can still see the ‘SLGs’ in theaters or with VOD services, and the first part of the classic Broadway show’s adaptation can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.