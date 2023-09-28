Bruce Willis’ Daughters Spoke Out After His Wife Emma’s Today Show Interview Raised Awareness About What The Family Is Going Through

A little over a year ago, Bruce Willis ’ family announced that the actor would be stepping back from acting, after having been diagnosed with what’s now recognized as frontotemporal dementia. The action star’s retirement in early 2022 saw an outpouring of well wishes from friends and colleagues alike, as well as his wife Emma Heming Willis speaking about his condition. As Emma has continued to highlight the ups and downs of family life in the face of such a scenario, two of Bruce’s daughters have spoken out in support of their stepmother.

Recently Emma Heming Willis’ Today Show interview commemorated World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week, and her step-daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis shared part of that talk through their Instagram stories. On top of that, both women shared their support for her efforts as a caretaker and an ambassador for the cause, with Scout sharing the following comment with that footage:

I TRULY could not be more proud of Emma Heming Willis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD.

Bruce Willis’ post-diagnosis life has seen Emma doing all she can to not only care for her husband, but also to open a dialogue into what the whole family is going through. Sharing stories about Bruce’s “unconventional” but enriching parenting to her own struggles with balancing self care , the candor from Team Willis is bittersweet.

That makes moments like these even more important, as we get to see the family that’s rallied around the Die Hard star emotionally support each other. Further comments from Scout Willis, and a follow up from sister Tallulah put an even finer point on that aspect, as they both contributed these additional remarks:

"Scout Willis: Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE FUCKING DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving,. Your courage is moving mountains #ftd #ftdawareness.

Tallulah Willis: So proud of my family Emma Heming Willis."

In his retirement, fond memories of the past and the overwhelming love of the present commingle in a climate that has given nothing but good vibes to Bruce Willis’ family. As they continue to care for his condition, there will continue to be the usual combination of good days and bad. What’s important is for everyone to have each other’s backs, and as we’ve seen in Tallulah and Scout’s support of Emma, that’s not going to be a problem at all.

Fans of Bruce Willis’ work as an actor can get in on those fond memories by using their Hulu subscription. Not only is Die Hard currently available for streaming on that platform, but soon his breakout work on the classic TV show Moonlighting will also be making its digital debut real soon.