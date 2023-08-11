Matt Damon Tells Sweet Story About His Dad's Final Moments, And How He Made The Actor And His Brother Laugh With A Three Amigos Reference
Movies bring people together!
Movies are one of those things that bring people together. We tend to remember films that were introduced to us by people we love, or the movies we constantly watched growing up. For Matt Damon, one of these films was the comedy classic, Three Amigos!, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase. The Ford v Ferrari actor recently opened up about how much the film meant to him and his dad, and told a heartwarming story about a reference his father made in his final moments that made the actor and his brother laugh.
In a recent interview with New York Live, the Oscar winner was asked by the media outlet about different movie lines, and if there are any lines or moments in particular from great films that have stuck with him throughout his life. He immediately recalled Three Amigos!, and how the silly comedy bonded his family. He said:
While a funny moment from the film, it ended up carrying a deeper meaning later on. While his father was battling cancer, he quoted the line from the 1980s comedy to make him and his brother laugh. While a really emotional moment, his father found a way to lighten the mood and find humor even in the most somber of circumstances. Damon recalled:
Such an incredibly moving story about how powerful movies can be, and have such an emotional impact on people. While Three Amigos! may not be the most earnest or intentionally heartfelt movie out there, it still connected with Damon and his family. And the movie stuck with him, resulting in a special moment with his father that he’ll never forget. You can watch the 52-year-old actor tell this moving story below:
A post shared by Joelle Garguilo l TV HOST (@joellegarguilo)
A photo posted by on
The actor himself has been lucky enough to be a part of incredibly resonant films with powerful lines that have stuck with audiences. “It’s not your fault” from Good Will Hunting is so powerful, and still stands the test of time, and who can forget “How about them apples?” His monologue to Tom Hanks about his brother in Saving Private Ryan is also very memorable, making the film one of Matt Damon’s best. We Bought A Zoo may be one of the actors move average movies, but the line “Sometimes all you need is twenty seconds of insane courage” has been a fan-favorite of many audiences.
It takes true skill to write an iconic movie like, and a strong actor like Damon to nail the delivery, cementing it in movie history. Clearly the comedy mind of Steve Martin had this skill, as his comedic “It’s real” line was so integral to this touching moment, and the beautiful memory Damon now has of his father.
You can see Matt Damon delivering some great movie lines of his own in his latest film, Oppenheimer, which is playing exclusively in theaters, and just extended its IMAX run. Fans of the actor should also check out our feature on some of The Martian actor’s other great films, and where to watch them. For more information on other movies heading to cinemas later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes