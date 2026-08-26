I Really Need To Discuss How Michael B. Jordan Is Crushing It In Hollywood Outside Of Acting

Few actors have had a career like Michael B. Jordan has, as he has accomplished quite a bit within the entertainment industry. Jordan started as a child actor and, after years of rising through the ranks in Hollywood, he now headlines massive movies. One of his most recent films – the critically acclaimed Sinners – even landed Jordan an Oscar. The fan-favorite star is certainly thriving as a performer, but I really think we need to take some time and admire how he’s thriving apart from his on-camera career.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc/Eli Ade)

Michael B. Jordan Is Proving Himself To Be A Talented Director

August is Black Business Month, so I thought this would be the perfect occasion to highlight the incredible trajectory Jordan has had, specifically his non-acting ventures. Over the past few years, what’s impressed me is the way in which he’s jumped into the director’s chair. The star made his directorial debut with 2023’s Creed III, the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise he’s headlined.

I was excited to see what Jordan would do with the threequel, and he definitely didn’t disappoint. Creed III received positive reviews, with much of that praise going towards the story, performances and of course, Jordan’s direction. Sure, he gives a great performance as Adonis Creed, but what really impressed me was the star’s desire to add his anime-inspired sensibilities to the boxing scenes (and shoot them with IMAX cameras). The film is a knockout, and Jordan can now take that momentum into his next directorial effort.

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A legacy sequel was ambitious enough, but Jordan has since helmed and produced a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which is set to hit theaters amid the 2027 movie schedule. Jordan is also set to play the titular billionaire/art thief and, based on the first Thomas Crown trailer, he’s cooked up a film that oozes intrigue, charm and sensuality. I’m hopeful that the movie will be another solid notch in Jordan’s belt and allow him the chance to direct even more down the road.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Producing Has Also Become A Part Of Michael B. Jordan’s Career

Jordan has also become a producer and, in 2016, he even founded his own production company, Outlier Society, in 2016. When it comes to movies, Jordan has produced films like Just Mercy, Without Remorse, A Journal for Jordan and Creed III. The producing work isn’t limited to the silver screen either, as the multihyphenate has also served as an executive producer on TV shows, from Raising Dion and David Makes Man to Gen: Lock and the upcoming Fourth Wing adaptation.

So I think it’s safe to say that Michael B. Jordan has his fingerprints on a growing list of Hollywood productions. If that weren’t enough, he’s also moved into sports ownership and has embarked on a few key ventures. He became a part-owner of the AFC Bournemouth English soccer club in 2022, and he has also invested in the Alpine F1 team. I have to wonder, where does this man find the time to manage all of these obligations?

In all seriousness, though, it’s awe-inspiring to see what Jordan has accomplished and at a relatively young age. Honestly, I’d be impressed with seeing just about anyone reach such heights, but watching a Black man do that in a historically unpredictable industry is particularly satisfying for me. He’s come a long way since The Wire and even his breakthrough movie role in Fruitvale Station, and I look forward to seeing what he does – both on and off screen – as his profile continues to rise.

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And don’t worry, Jordan will surely continue to be an actor. Check him out when The Thomas Crown Affair opens on March 5, 2027, and he’s landed another big franchise with Miami Vice ‘85, which will be released in 2028.