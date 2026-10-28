I'm Even More Pumped For Miami Vice Now I've Seen Michael B. Jordan In That Rad Costume

I’m of the generation for whom Friday nights in the late ‘80s meant one thing: Miami Vice. I didn’t love the 2006 reboot, but I am psyched for Miami Vice ‘85 starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as Tubbs and Crockett, respectively. We haven’t gotten a ton of updates on the movie, which is expected to be released in May of 2028, but we did finally see a couple of photos from the set, and I have to say, Jordan looks perfect as Ricardo Tubbs, the role first made famous by Philip Michael Thomas.

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The gray suit, black shirt, and white tie are peak ‘80s fashion, but it’s also the beard. The beard! MBJ is really channeling the Tubbs created by Thomas. Let’s be real, Thomas’ beard is one of the best of the era, and Jordan’s looks just as cool. Plainly: he looks like a badass, just as Tubbs should look. It's worth noting that the photo was snapped on a set in Brooklyn, presumably before Tubbs transferred to Miami, in keeping with the character's bio from the show (he was an NYPD detective before teaming up with Crockett in Miami).

However, one of the reasons that this movie excites me more than the 2006 version starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx is that this new movie is set in 1980s Miami, which is such a unique time and place. Honestly, I’m kind of obsessed with it. I mean, my favorite video game of all time is Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and I’m praying that there is a great ‘80s radio station in the upcoming GTA: VI. And there are my aforementioned Friday nights of my youth.

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Now that we’ve finally seen some set photos from Miami Vice ‘85, my excitement level is only growing. Even though, as a Gen Xer, I often cringe at Gen X nostalgia, this one is really scratching an itch. Not only is the talent involved top-notch, but you just can’t pick a better time and place for a buddy-cop movie than two guys in the vice squad of the Miami police department at the height of the cocaine trade through the city.

The Talent Involved Has Me Confident

The film is being written by Dan Gilroy and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who has already proven he can take a classic ‘80s franchise and turn it into a modern classic when he helmed Top Gun: Maverick. Joining Jordan and Butler are actors like Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, Whitney Peak, Walter Goggins, and John Leguizamo. Leguizamo’s first acting gig was a guest spot on Miami Vice in 1986. I’m a fan of pretty much everyone involved, so while I would normally be skeptical of a movie like this, I’m not at all here.

We’re still a long way out from Miami Vice ‘85, though I’m amazed we’re already talking about 2028 movies! I know there are some things I’d love to see in the movie, from the iconic Ferraris to possible cameos (the original show was legendary for having musicians like Miles Davis and Frank Zappa appear). No matter what, I’ll be among the first in line to see it when it finally hits theaters!