One Thing Nathan Fielder Found Interesting About Elizabeth Holmes That Wasn't In You Can See Everything

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary from A24 about Elizabeth Holmes, You Can See Everything, is all about the truth. The central question that we, as the audience, are asking the entire time, who is telling the truth, who is lying, and just what is the truth. Even though Fielder spent weeks living with Holmes and her partner just prior to the former Theranos founder reporting to prison in 2023, even he still doesn’t have a grasp of how much Holmes is deceiving people, or what she actually believes. He talked about it in a recent interview, and it both makes things clearer and more opaque at the same time, just like the movie.

In the documentary, Fielder dances around how he feels about Holmes’ statements, like being incredulous when she claims that she’s never lied about anything at all in her life. By design, he rarely calls Holmes on her lies (with a couple of exceptions). He also doesn’t get into the definition of the truth. He leaves that up to us as the audience. Specifically, he doesn’t address whether Holmes even knows if she is lying or not. He addressed this with Wired recently, saying:

It almost feels, at times, that it’s not so black-and-white what’s going on in her head. A lie, a classic lie, is someone who’s like, ‘OK, I am saying something that I’m consciously knowing is not true in this moment.’ But it’s not just the words, it’s the design of every aspect of her life that feels like a part of what is going on.

He also doesn’t quite have his head around just how much of her whole life is wrapped up in the deceit? He adds:

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What’s interesting about her to me, I think, just goes beyond that in any given moment … I can’t piece it together. She makes these claims that are like—how could anyone believe this or say they’ve never done this? Is it a lie in that moment? Is it a lie if she believes it to be true?

This is something that has long been discussed and pontificated upon when it comes to the truth and people who spend their loves deceiving people. Do dishonest people like Holmes either know they are lying, or are they so calculating that almost everything becomes a lie, or at minimum a tall tale? Fielder doesn’t seem to have any answers, even after spending all that time with Holmes, as she told him those stories.

One of the most impressive things about You Can See Everything, which is still tearing up the box office on the 2026 movie schedule. is that the movie lives on in the viewers' brains for days or weeks after seeing it. I mean, I saw this movie a month ago, and I still think about it and want to talk about it all the time. Like lies, when you have to peel layers off of them like an onion to get to the truth, this film is much the same way. To mix metaphors, every thread you tug on pulls out more layers to peel back.