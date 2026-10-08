Michael B. Jordan On Being ‘Blessed’ But Having Responsibility As A Black Filmmaker With ‘Big Budgets’
MBL is on a roll, but he knows he can’t let his guard down.
After winning Best Actor at the Oscars last year and spending a lot of his time after that directing his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, Michael B. Jordan is in some rarefied Hollywood air these days. The film, which will hit the 2027 movie schedule on March 5, has a big budget and big expectations (including from me). Jordan knows that with big budgets comes big responsibilities, especially as a Black filmmaker.
Jordan was interviewed recently at CultureCon, and he talked about that responsibility, saying (via People):
Jordan also knows he can’t be complacent and strives to make sure he’s presenting himself and his movies in a way that will always be seen positively. He knows he’s become a role model, and he takes that seriously, adding:
It’s very affirming stuff, and hardly surprising coming from an actor and director as thoughtful as Jordan is. He’s a guy who got his big break on TV in one of the most acclaimed shows of all time, The Wire, and has continued to crush it in every role his had, both in front of the camera in movies like Sinners, Fruitvale Station, and Black Panther, and behind it with Creed III and now The Thomas Crown Affair.
I, for one, am really excited about Thomas Crown. I’m a huge fan of the original version starring Steve McQueen from 1968 and an even bigger fan of the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan in the title role. The movie’s first trailer definitely has a vibe much closer to the latter, and for that, I’m completely stoked. I think it’s the perfect role for an actor like Jordan at this point in his career, and I love how seriously he’s taken both the movie and his larger role in Hollywood. It only has me more excited for March to get here!
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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