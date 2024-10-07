Sinners: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Other Things We Know About Ryan Coogler's Supernatural Thriller

Acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler and beloved actor Michael B. Jordan have been working together for more than a decade and, each time, the results have been nothing short of magnificent. Any time that these artists plan to reunite for a new project is always a means for celebration and the announcement of Sinners is absolutely no exception.

The duo has taken on earnest biopics, the sports movie genre, and comic book movies together, but this upcoming 2025 movie looks to be unlike anything we have seen from either of them so far. Many details involving the plot of this upcoming horror movie are still being kept in the dark, so let’s discuss the things that we do know about Sinners so far.

As established, Sinners is set to hit theaters in 2025 – specifically on March 7, 2025. It is shaping up to be one of the darkest high-profile cinematic releases scheduled to come out that month, which will also see Disney’s live-action Snow White remake with Rachel Zegler make its debut.

The Sinners Trailer Teases Some Intense 1930s Horror

To get a feel for just how dark this upcoming thriller is promised to be, just watch the first Sinners trailer, which was released in late September 2024. Like all the best horror movie teasers, the clip does a phenomenal job of establishing the film’s ominous tone and the stakes that our characters are up against without revealing any specific details regarding what sort of “weird shit” is afoot. Take a look at it for yourself here:

From the opening shot of Michael B. Jordan’s character in a bloodied tank top, trembling as he struggles to roll a cigarette, to the final moment of him unloading a Tommy gun into God knows what, the trailer is as captivating and unnerving as any horror fan would hope. Clearly establishing an early 20th-Century setting, the beautifully shot, yet vague and foreboding, imagery paints a heart-racing picture of the level of danger that our protagonists are desperate to survive against, such as one character sporting a nasty scratch across his face, a horde of shadowed figures gathering around a building, and the chilling quote, “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Sinners just might be the kind of thriller that follows you home and stays in your mind long after you see it, if it proves to be as intense as this promo.

What Sinners Is About

As we established at the top, not much about the plot of Sinners has been revealed. Not even the trailer above managed to provide many enlightening hints at the horrors taking place, let alone strong implications of its severity. All that Warner Bros’ official logline for the film reveals is that it follows troubled twin brothers seeking redemption in their hometown, unaware that they will be met with a great evil upon their arrival.

Discussions surrounding the very nature of that evil have existed since Warner Bros. won the heated bidding war to secure distribution rights on the thriller from Coogler’s Proximity Media, as Deadline exclusively reported. Another report by THR from April 2024 mentioned rumors that the then-untitled thriller is a vampire movie, which was then met with some snickering about how the film, coming from two MCU veterans, would predate Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade movie, which is currently due for November 2025. If Jordan really is taking on 1930s-era bloodsuckers, hopefully Sinners is not judged solely on being the vampire flick that beats Blade to the finish line.

Michael B. Jordan Leads The Sinners Cast

The Sinners cast boasts a star-studded, talented ensemble, led by one of Coogler’s most frequent collaborators. Let’s take a look at who is sinning one by one.

Michael B. Jordan

As confirmed by the trailer and in the film’s official logline, Michael B. Jordan is leading the Sinners cast in the dual roles of twin brothers. The film will be the Emmy nominee’s fifth film directed by Ryan Coogler, after 2013’s Fruitvale Station, the instant boxing movie classic Creed from 2015, and two of the best Marvel movies so far, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Highlights of Jordan’s career also include HBO’s The Wire cast, starring in NBC’s Friday Night Lights cast, and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy from 2019.

Hailee Steinfeld

In an undisclosed role, we have fellow Marvel movie star Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the MCU and voices Gwen Stacy in two of the best Spider-Man movies, Into the Spider-verse and Across the Spider-Verse. The actor and singer made a strong industry breakthrough with her Academy Award-nominated performance in the Coen Brothers’ acclaimed Western movie, 2010’s True Grit. She went on to give an acclaimed lead performance in 2016’s The Edge of Seventeen, join the Pitch Perfect franchise and the Transformers movies by leading Bumblebee, and led Apple TV+’s Dickinson in the title role.

Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell has starred in his fair share of period pieces, having made his feature debut in 2006’s This Is England, led the 2014 World War II-era drama Unbroken, and appeared in 2019’s Seberg. The latter two are also just a few of the biopics he has starred in, which also include 2023’s Ferrari and the 2024 Amy Winehouse movie, Back to Black. The English actor is also known for 2016’s Money Monster and Netflix’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Wunmi Mosaku

Yet another MCU veteran in the Sinners cast is Wunmi Mosaku, who plays B-15 on Disney+’s Loki and in Deadpool & Wolverine. She is also known from one of the best horror TV shows on Max (Lovecraft Country), one of the best horror movies on Netflix (His House), and two of the best episodes of Black Mirror (“Playtest” and “Joan is Awful”). You might also recognize the English actor from HBO’s We Own This City and the animated sci-fi series, Scavengers Reign.

Jayme Lawson

After making her feature debut in 2020’s Farewell Amor, Jayme Lawson made a mainstream breakthrough as Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál in The Batman cast. That same year, she played a younger version of Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady cast, reunited with the Oscar winner for The Woman King, played civil rights activist Myrlie Evers in Till, and appeared in How to Build a Pipeline. Earlier in 2024, Lawson played Malcolm X’s wife, Betty Shabazz, in the fourth season of Genius.

Omar Benson Miller

Omar Benson Miller boasts an eclectic career with highlights that include the music movie favorites 8 Mile and Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and director Spike Lee’s Miracle at St. Anna. You may have also seen him on the small screen opposite Dwayne Johnson in HBO’s Ballers, on CBS’ The Unicorn and True Lies, and Amazon Prime’s I’m a Virgo.

Delroy Lindo

Another Spike Lee movie veteran (including Malcolm X, Clockers, and Da Five Bloods) is Delroy Lindo, who also has blockbusters like Congo, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Up on his resume, in addition to TV shows like The Good Fight. Lindo’s casting in Sinners got some unique attention amid rumors of its vampire plot, considering he was previously meant to star in the Blade reboot before dropping out.

Ryan Coogler Writes And Directs Sinners

Sinners will be Ryan Coogler’s first original movie since Fruitvale Station, following Creed (which is a continuation of the Rocky movies) and his two aforementioned Marvel comic book adaptations. In addition to writing and directing the thriller, he also produces with Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler, alongside executive producers Rebecca Cho, Will Greenfield and Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson, who also composes the score.

Also joining Coogler from behind the camera are more of his collaborators from the Black Panther movies. These artists include director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Academy Award-wining production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Sinners Was Filmed In Louisiana

Autumn Dural Arkapaw used IMAX cameras to shoot Sinners on location in Louisiana. Local news outlet, the Gonzales Weekly Citizen, reported in late September, after the release of the film’s trailer, that it was partially filmed in Donaldson, near New Orleans, under the production named, “Grilled Cheese.”

It would be a sin to miss out on Sinners, so be sure to check back for more details about the film as we wait for the thriller to hit the big screen!