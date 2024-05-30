The Transformers And G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Is Lining Up Chris Hemsworth As Its Lead, And Now I'm Racking My Brain On Who He Could Play

For years, there’s been talk about pairing the Transformers and G.I. Joe properties, both owned by Hasbro, on the big screen, and now it’s finally happening. Last year, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ ending revealed that G.I. Joe, the secret military organization, exists in this universe also populated by robots in disguise. This past April, the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie was finally confirmed to be moving forward at Paramount Pictures, and now that word’s come in that Chris Hemsworth is being lined up as the lead actor, I’m starting to rack my brain about his role.

Per Deadline, the Thor actor has is in talks to board this crossover movie, which hasn’t been officially titled yet. This news comes shortly after the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on the 2024 movies schedule, which saw Hemsworth playing main antagonist Warlord Dementus. He also already has ties to the Transformers franchise, as he’s voicing Optimus Prime in the upcoming movie Transformers One, which dropped its first trailer in April.

More to come…