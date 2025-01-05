Michael J. Fox’s Back To The Future Co-Stars Sweetly Showed Support After He Received The Presidential Medal of Freedom

Few Hollywood actors are as beloved as Michael J. Fox is, as the former actor has endeared himself to the masses through his exceptional work. The now-63-year-old star is still widely known for his portrayal as conservative teen Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, his charming turn as Marty McFly in the highly rewatchable Back to the Future films and more. On top of all that, he’s been involved in a plethora of charitable efforts. Now, Fox can say that he’s a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and his BTTF co-stars reached out to show support.

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden honored multiple people with the aforementioned honor at the White House. Among their ranks were actor Denzel Washington, U2 icon Bono and former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. Needless to say, the Spin City alum was in good company, and fans took to social media to share their well wishes. Someone else who joined the chorus of praise was Christopher Lloyd, who famously played Emmett “Doc” Brown in the Back to the Future flicks. The veteran actor honored his co-star on X:

Much deserved my dear friend [Michael J. Fox].

I’m not sure what I love more – the message or the sweet clip from the ceremony that was shared in the Addams Family alum’s post. Another lovely message came from Lea Thompson, who notably played the Marty actor’s mother, Lorraine Baines-McFly, in Robert Zemeckis’ classic trilogy. Thompson, who recently recalled her on-set experience, paid tribute to her on-screen child with a sweet message and well-timed gif:

My amazing son and friend @realmikefox is getting the metal of freedom 🥲 pic.twitter.com/KI490q1LdZJanuary 4, 2025

As a longtime fan of Michael J. Fox, it warms my heart to see Michael J. Fox receive such a tremendous honor. I’m also a massive fan of Back to the Future, so I’m certainly smiling over the fact that Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd honored their friend and colleague with some sweet messages. Fox himself also released a statement via his foundation after he was named an honoree:

Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is humbling, an honor I could never have anticipated. I’m grateful for this recognition, which I share with the patients, families and researchers who have brought us closer than ever to ending Parkinson’s disease once and for all.

It goes without saying that the Canadian actor has turned in some of the most iconic performances in the history of cinema and TV. And he’s long remained humble about his accomplishments, even admitting that it wasn’t until recently that he realized he nailed his portrayal of Marty.

Acting aside, Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson’s disease in 1991 but didn’t publicly disclose his condition until 1998. Since then, the American President alum has been a staunch advocate for research regarding the disease. Much of those efforts have been done through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Considering the good work he’s done on and off camera, it’s no surprise that Fox received the prestigious medal.

Though it’s been nearly 35 years since the last Back to the Future film hit theaters, some of the primary cast members have remained close. The BTTF cast have even reunited for conventions and other events over the years, and those public appearances have led to sweet moments amongst them. Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd’s latest messages are simply a testament to the ties that continue to bond these actors together. I hope these relationships continue to endure.

