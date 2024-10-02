‘I Remember Specifically Being Really Snooty’: Back To The Future’s Lea Thompson Explains Why She Was Initially Cold Towards Michael J. Fox
It wasn't the best start between the two.
It’s hard to envision a time when Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox weren’t friendly with one another, as they spent a great deal of time together making the Back to the Future movies and have frequently interacted with each other in the decades since the trilogy concluded. However, it’s not as though these two have always been on good standing with one another. Thompson admitted that when she first met Fox on the first Back to the Future movie’s set, she was “snooty” to him, though she had some understandable reasons for that.
While appearing on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Thompson, who played Lorraine McFly in all three Back to the Future movies and Maggie McFly in Part III, recalled to host Steve Kmetko that she “probably” didn’t hit it off right away with Fox. That was in part due to her being friends with Eric Stoltz, who was originally set to play Marty McFly, but was fired after director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis deemed he wasn’t right for the role after all. On top of that, though, Thompson shared that she looked down on Fox for the following reason:
While she is correct that there was a larger divide between movie and TV actors back then, let’s no forget that Family Ties was one of the more popular shows of the ’80s and is still considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time. But what’s really funny about Lea Thompson’s recollection is that Michael J. Fox was actually courted to play Marty before Eric Stoltz. The only reason it didn’t work out the first time around was because he was busy with Family Ties, but after things with Stoltz fell through six weeks into filming, Fox was approached again, and they figured out a way to shoot Back to the Future (one of the best sci-fi movies) with him without it disrupting the sitcom’s production.
Despite her initial iciness towards Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson did believe that the Marty McFly recasting would improve Back to the Future’s chances of success, reasoning that the filmmakers must have known what they were doing because of how it expensive it was to change the actors this far along into the creative process. The actress also said:
34 years after this sci-fi saga concluded with Back to the Future Part III, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox remain “friendly” with one another, with the former mentioning that she sees the latter a few times a year at fan conventions. Thompson and Fox’s co-stars in all three Back to the Future movies included Christopher Lloyd and Thomas F. Wilson. Crispin Glover and Claudia Wells respectively played George McFly and Jennifer Parker in the first movie, but Jeffrey Weissman and Elisabeth Shue took over those roles for the other two.
Currently the Back to the Future movies can be streamed if you’re subscribed to Star, either directly or as an add-on for something like a Hulu subscription. Lea Thomson can currently be seen on the TV series The Chicken Sisters, which airs on Hallmark+.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.