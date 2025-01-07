Ahead Of The Michael Jackson Biopic, Colman Domingo’s Comments About Needing To ‘Transform’ Into Joe Jackson Have Me Intrigued

As we get closer to the release of Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, more behind-the-scenes tidbits from the film are being revealed. Details on the cast and crew are known and, with that, this production has the potential to be a solid movie. Among the ensemble is Colman Domingo, who's playing Joe Jackson. Now, the actor is opening up about the physical transformation he underwent for the film, and it's very intriguing.

The fan-favorite Euphoria actor recently caught up with W magazine to discuss his role in the awards season darling Sing Sing. During the discussion, Colman Domingo also fielded a question about his role as the Jackson family's patriarch. The star was specifically asked if there was anything he could share, seeing as Michael is set to hit theaters amid the 2025 movie schedule. His answer was unexpected, to say the least, as he gave us a taste of what went in to making him look like the late talent manager:

When people see me as Joe Jackson, they're going to notice that I don't look like myself at all. I completely transform. My skin is lighter because Joe was a bit more fair-skinned. I had prosthetics on top of my head above my eye, and my nose is different. And then the costumes. We really leaned into the different periods of Joe, where he was a little bit younger and slicker and a bit more of the hustle. And then when he started to have his little pooch, I needed that pooch. And the pants were riding right underneath, like all the men that I know that wear their bellies proud.

Visual effects and makeup teams have my full respect. We talk a lot about how difficult the processes are for actors, and rightfully so, but so much credit should also go to these skilled artisans. Their work helps to transport viewers, in a way, and allow them to see actors in a totally different light. When you think about practical effects, consider the process involved in transforming Colin Farrell into the Penguin or turning Walton Goggins into Fallout's the Ghoul. All in all, I love hearing that so much time and effort is being put into the effects for Michael.

Colman Domingo's comments on the process are very interesting, especially when you consider that he's not really known for performing makeup-heavy roles. Fans probably shouldn't be worried about his performance, though. Domingo is certainly a skilled actor and can certainly convey his talents even under prosthetics.

The Madness star aside, Antoine Fuqua has assembled a strong ensemble for his musical biopic. Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar, has been cast to play his uncle and seems like a perfect fit for the role. Nia Long is also playing matriarch Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller is assuming the role of agent/manager John Branca.

While some may have concerns about Michael and how it will handle some of its subject matter, I remain very interested to see what Antoine Fuqua and co. have in store. That includes Colman Domingo's performance as Joe Jackson. I look forward to the moment we receive our first official glimpse at him in the role. For now, know that the film opens in theaters on October 3, 2025.