After The Mist Remake News Caused An Uproar Among Stephen King Fans, Mike Flanagan Has Responded
While Mike Flanagan has done nothing but make contributions to the world of Stephen King adaptations, he still managed to cause an uproar last week when it was announced that he has plans to make a new version of The Mist. Frank Darabont's movie is still beloved by many decades after its 2007 theatrical release, and social media was flooded with posts critical of the new project. If you're one of those people, Flanagan now has a message for you: relax!
The filmmaker has been bold when it comes to Stephen King movies – with the source material for Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep and The Life Of Chuck all possessing special challenges – and he wants fans to know that his vision for The Mist is far from just a money grab. Asked by a fan on BlueSky about the "why" behind the film, Flanagan first wrote (across two posts),
Of the projects he names that have been released, all of them have been critical successes and earned Mike Flanagan new fans – and there is plenty of anticipation for what he has in the works with Carrie (the Amazon Prime series expected to premiere this fall) and his untitled Exorcist movie (which is going to be arriving in theaters next year.)
So what exactly is Flanagan's "why" in the case of The Mist? He's evidently not quite ready to show his hand yet and explain what he wants to do with the Stephen King story, but he does stress in another social media post that he has a great affection for the Frank Darabont adaptation and does not plan to simply rehash what has already been done:
First published in a 1980 anthology titled Dark Forces before being included in King's 1985 omnibus Skeleton Crew, The Mist centers on a collection of people living in a small Maine town who find themselves trapped in a supermarket when an eldritch fog covers the area hiding otherworldly beasts ready to rip apart any humans they find. With the exception of the ending and some other key details, Darabont's movie is an extremely faithful adaptation, so it sounds as though Flanagan is taking the core concept but trying something new with it.
He lastly added:
What will this ultimately look like? We'll all have to exhibit some patience on that front. Given Mike Flanagan's schedule, it seems unlikely that we'll actually get to see his vision for the King novella until at least 2028. In the meantime, we'll be on the constant lookout for more updates as more of his vision for the material is revealed.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
