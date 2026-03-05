NBC Has Finally Commented On Those Rumors Savannah Guthrie May Leave Today

For weeks now, Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today has fueled growing speculation about her future on the long-running morning show. With the veteran anchor dealing with the unimaginable ordeal of her mother’s kidnapping , some observers have wondered whether she might ultimately decide not to return to morning TV at all. Now, NBC has finally weighed in on the situation, offering its clearest update yet.

According to a new report from CNN , Savannah Guthrie plans to return to the broadcast eventually. Explaining the situation further, NBC's statement read:

Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.

As NBC explained, the beloved host recently stopped by Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center to visit the team and thank them for their support during this incredibly difficult time. While she's been out, Hoda Kotb, who left the show last year , returned to fill in and cover her absence . The network also emphasized that while Guthrie intends to return to the air, she is currently focused on supporting her family and helping in the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a month following what authorities have described as an apparent abduction. In response, the Today anchor spent weeks in Tucson, Arizona, assisting with search efforts and working alongside her family to help bring her mother home. Only recently did she return to New York, where she made a brief visit to the studio.

(Image credit: NBC)

During the show’s 10 a.m. hour, the morning show journalist's colleagues shared a few emotional details about that visit. Co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones told viewers that Guthrie embraced nearly everyone in the room upon arrival. According to Hager, the veteran TV personality also spoke openly about how much the show still means to her. She recalled what Guthrie said about returning, too:

She said that, you know, she has the intention to return to the show — even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved, and she is beyond loved here.

Jones added that the team let the high-profile anchor know that the door is always open whenever she feels ready. That uncertainty about timing has fueled a lot of the rumors circulating online in recent weeks. With no clear return date announced, some observers speculated that Guthrie might ultimately decide to step away from the show permanently. But NBC’s statement makes it clear that, at least from the network’s perspective, her role on Today isn’t going anywhere.

Of course, many viewers would love to see her back behind the desk. At the same time, I'm sure most people would completely understand if she decided not to return . The fact that audiences have been tuning in even more closely lately says a lot — not because they’re focused on morning TV drama, but because they genuinely care about the longtime Today host's family and what they're going through. People may hope for things to eventually feel “normal” again, but situations like this rarely follow a predictable timeline.

Ultimately, the decision about what comes next rests entirely with Savannah Guthrie. She’s been one of the defining faces of Today since becoming co-anchor in 2012, but right now her priorities understandably lie elsewhere: helping her family and searching for answers about her mother’s disappearance.